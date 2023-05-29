There are many Temtems that you find throughout your adventure on the lovely Airborne Archipelago islands. In this guide, we will give you all the information about Temtem Paharo Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Temtem Paharo Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Paharo has the following base stats when caught from the wild

HP: 48

STA: 18

SPD: 60

ATK: 40

DEF: 40

SPATK: 50

SPDEF: 50

Where To Find Paharo

Paharo is a fairly common find on the Island of Deniz. You can find it at the Thalassian Cliffs and Gifted Bridge.

Type Defense

The table displays the amount of damage Paharo takes from different types

Electric: 2x

Earth: 0.5x (0.25x with Hover)

Wind: 0.5x

Evolution

Paharo is the starting base form in an evolutionary line consisting of 3 stages. Once leveled up 7 times, it will evolve into Paharac, and after 16 more times it will become Granpah.

Paharac can be found in The Gifted Bridges area of Deniz island or Canopath, Flywalk and Glassyway on Omninesia island.

Traits

Paharo has the following traits

Hover: When attacked with an Earth technique, reduces damage by 50%. This stacks with its Type Defense so attacks from Earth-type Temtem are basically reduced to 0.25x

Friendship: Immune to ally’s offensive techniques

After evolving into Paharac, the traits change to:

Caffeinated: Prevents the Asleep Status condition.

Camaraderie: When attacked, reduces 50% damage if both allies are part of the same evolutionary line.

Granpah on the other hand has the traits listed below:

Last Rush: Increases ATK, SPATK and SPD by 50% while being the last standing allied Temtem.

Bully: While allies outnumber rivals, techniques inflict +30% damage.

Techniques

Paharo has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up.

Lvl Name Type Damage Stamina 1 Peck Neutral 24 5 2 Stare Mental – 4 5 Hypnosis Mental – 12 7 Wind Blade Wind 40 9 10 Wind Burst Wind 90 12 14 Cheer Up Neutral – 7 19 Feather Gatling Wind 100 17 26 Hypoxia Wind 120 30 38 Tornado Wind 145 31

In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).

TC# Name Type Damage Stamina 3 Turbo Choreography Wind x2 – 27 4 Wake Up Neutral 1 – 5 Misogi Water x2 – 22

The following moves can be learned via Breeding