There are many Temtems that you find throughout your adventure on the lovely Airborne Archipelago islands. In this guide, we will give you all the information about Temtem Paharo Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Paharo has the following base stats when caught from the wild
- HP: 48
- STA: 18
- SPD: 60
- ATK: 40
- DEF: 40
- SPATK: 50
- SPDEF: 50
Where To Find Paharo
Paharo is a fairly common find on the Island of Deniz. You can find it at the Thalassian Cliffs and Gifted Bridge.
Type Defense
The table displays the amount of damage Paharo takes from different types
- Electric: 2x
- Earth: 0.5x (0.25x with Hover)
- Wind: 0.5x
Evolution
Paharo is the starting base form in an evolutionary line consisting of 3 stages. Once leveled up 7 times, it will evolve into Paharac, and after 16 more times it will become Granpah.
Paharac can be found in The Gifted Bridges area of Deniz island or Canopath, Flywalk and Glassyway on Omninesia island.
Traits
Paharo has the following traits
- Hover: When attacked with an Earth technique, reduces damage by 50%. This stacks with its Type Defense so attacks from Earth-type Temtem are basically reduced to 0.25x
- Friendship: Immune to ally’s offensive techniques
After evolving into Paharac, the traits change to:
- Caffeinated: Prevents the Asleep Status condition.
- Camaraderie: When attacked, reduces 50% damage if both allies are part of the same evolutionary line.
Granpah on the other hand has the traits listed below:
- Last Rush: Increases ATK, SPATK and SPD by 50% while being the last standing allied Temtem.
- Bully: While allies outnumber rivals, techniques inflict +30% damage.
Techniques
Paharo has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up.
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|1
|Peck
|Neutral
|24
|5
|2
|Stare
|Mental
|–
|4
|5
|Hypnosis
|Mental
|–
|12
|7
|Wind Blade
|Wind
|40
|9
|10
|Wind Burst
|Wind
|90
|12
|14
|Cheer Up
|Neutral
|–
|7
|19
|Feather Gatling
|Wind
|100
|17
|26
|Hypoxia
|Wind
|120
|30
|38
|Tornado
|Wind
|145
|31
In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|3
|Turbo Choreography
|Wind x2
|–
|27
|4
|Wake Up
|Neutral
|1
|–
|5
|Misogi
|Water x2
|–
|22
The following moves can be learned via Breeding
|Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hyperkinetic Strike
|Water
|59
|28
|Humiliating Slap
|Neutral
|90
|20