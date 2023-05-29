Temtem’s unique creature thought to have never existed; Nidrasil, is the evolutionary form of Orphyll. This guide will go over Temtem Nidrasil Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Temtem Nidrasil Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Nidrasil is a unique Nature and Toxic Type Temtem looking like a fierce three-headed snake.

Its Nature and Toxic combination give it a very versatile move-set making it deadly to a number of Temtems in battle.

Nidrasil has the following base stats.

HP: 77

Stamina: 52

Speed: 61

Attack: 88

Defense: 80

Special Attack: 36

Special Defense: 51

Nidrasil’s Evolution

Nidrasil is actually the final evolution of Orphyll once it levels up a total of twenty-two times. Orphyll turns into a three-headed bad-ass dragon giving a boost to its base stats making it more dangerous than before.

Techniques

Nidrasil has the following techniques it can learn through leveling up. These techniques include Neutral, Mental, Toxic and Nature Type attacks.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Technique Name Level Required Technique Type Damage Nibble 1 Neutral 37 Hypnosis 6 Mental – Toxic Fang 8 Toxic 62 Spores 13 Nature 37 Sharp Leaf 16 Nature 50 Roots 22 Nature – Toxic Ink 27 Toxic 80 Allergic Spread 36 Nature 58 Hallucination 48 Toxic (+Mental) –

Nidrasil can also learn Melee, Neutral and Toxic Type techniques through Technique Courses.

Technique Name TC# Technique Type Damage Wake Up 4 Neutral 1 Antitoxins 9 Toxic – Madness Buff 14 Melee – Held Anger 16 Neutral 130

Three unique techniques are learnable by Nidrasil through Breeding.

Technique Name Technique Type Damage Narcoleptic Hit Mental 140 Photosynthesis Nature – Bark Shield Nature –

Traits

Nidrasil has two traits that poison the enemy when certain circumstances are accomplished.

Toxic Farewell: If Nidrasil is knocked out, the enemy will get a Poison Status condition for the next 3 turns.

Tri-Apothecary: Should the enemy happen to attack with a Special Technique they will be poisoned for 3 turns if it is a rival, and regenerated for 3 turns if it is an ally.

Type Defense