Temtem’s unique creature thought to have never existed; Nidrasil, is the evolutionary form of Orphyll. This guide will go over Temtem Nidrasil Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Nidrasil is a unique Nature and Toxic Type Temtem looking like a fierce three-headed snake.
Its Nature and Toxic combination give it a very versatile move-set making it deadly to a number of Temtems in battle.
Nidrasil has the following base stats.
- HP: 77
- Stamina: 52
- Speed: 61
- Attack: 88
- Defense: 80
- Special Attack: 36
- Special Defense: 51
Nidrasil’s Evolution
Nidrasil is actually the final evolution of Orphyll once it levels up a total of twenty-two times. Orphyll turns into a three-headed bad-ass dragon giving a boost to its base stats making it more dangerous than before.
Techniques
Nidrasil has the following techniques it can learn through leveling up. These techniques include Neutral, Mental, Toxic and Nature Type attacks.
|Technique Name
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Nibble
|1
|Neutral
|37
|Hypnosis
|6
|Mental
|–
|Toxic Fang
|8
|Toxic
|62
|Spores
|13
|Nature
|37
|Sharp Leaf
|16
|Nature
|50
|Roots
|22
|Nature
|–
|Toxic Ink
|27
|Toxic
|80
|Allergic Spread
|36
|Nature
|58
|Hallucination
|48
|Toxic (+Mental)
|–
Nidrasil can also learn Melee, Neutral and Toxic Type techniques through Technique Courses.
|Technique Name
|TC#
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Wake Up
|4
|Neutral
|1
|Antitoxins
|9
|Toxic
|–
|Madness Buff
|14
|Melee
|–
|Held Anger
|16
|Neutral
|130
Three unique techniques are learnable by Nidrasil through Breeding.
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Narcoleptic Hit
|Mental
|140
|Photosynthesis
|Nature
|–
|Bark Shield
|Nature
|–
Traits
Nidrasil has two traits that poison the enemy when certain circumstances are accomplished.
Toxic Farewell: If Nidrasil is knocked out, the enemy will get a Poison Status condition for the next 3 turns.
Tri-Apothecary: Should the enemy happen to attack with a Special Technique they will be poisoned for 3 turns if it is a rival, and regenerated for 3 turns if it is an ally.
Type Defense
- Neutral : 1x damage
- Fire : 2x damage
- Water : 0.25x damage
- Nature : 0.25x damage
- Electric : 0.5x damage
- Earth : 0.5x damage
- Mental : 1x damage
- Wind : 2x damage
- Digital : 1x damage
- Melee : 1x damage
- Crystal : 1x damage
- Toxic : 1x damage