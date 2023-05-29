If properly tamed, a Mastione can rein in its destructive tendencies and hence one should know every minor detail about it which you will find here in this Temtem Mastione Locations, How to Catch, Evolutions and Stats guide of ours.

Temtem Mastione Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Mastione is a land-shark looking Fire-type Temtem with fins on its arms and on top of the head. It is a fire loving Temtem and can be found grazing in woods devoured by the wildfire.

Mastione Evolution

Before we head towards describing stats and locations, we must discuss about Evolution of Mastione as it is quite important to know its evolution line in order to understand the stats and locations.

So a Mastione is actually the evolved version of a Magmis which is also a Fire-type Temtem. The Magmis is evolved into a Mastione at level 16.

Here are the complete Base Stats of Mastione Temtem.

HP 69

STA 62

SPD 52

ATK 91

DEF 65

SPATK 62

SPDEF 37

Magmis has the following base stats

HP: 52

STA: 51

SPD: 37

ATK: 55

DEF: 42

SPATK: 45

SPDEF: 35

Traits

The Mastione Temtem has two main traits which are Bully and Pyromaniac.

By the Bully trait, techniques inflict 30% more damage when the allies outnumber rivals.

The Pyromaniac trait increases 15% damage while using Fire techniques.

Techniques – By Leveling

Name Type Class Damage Rage Melee Status – Footwork Melee Status – Tenderness Neutral Status – Cage Neutral Status – Block Melee Status – Fire Flame Fire Special 45 Rend Neutral Special 50 Warm Cuddle Fire Physical 53 Jaw Strike Neutral Physical 60 Embers Fire Physical 63 Magma Cannon Fire Special 70 Meteor Swarm Fire Physical 75 Major Slash Neutral Physical 150

Mastione Location & How to Catch

The Mastione Temtem can be found in the Island of Omninesia in the area of Anak Volcano. It is very rare and can be found at level 23-26.