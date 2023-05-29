Temtem Loali Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

By Ali Aizaz

Loali is a Temtem with a mint green body. It is a Nature and Wind-type Temtem that evolves from Swali. In this guide, we will give you all the necessary information about Temtem Loali Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Temtem Loali Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Loali has the following base stats that make it quite a fast and tanky Temtem in battle:

  • HP: 55
  • STA: 80
  • SPD: 80
  • ATK: 60
  • DEF: 50
  • SPATK: 70
  • SPDEF: 90

Locations
You can find Loali on the Omninesia Island on various routes with varying spawn rates and levels

  • The Canopath
  • The Flywalk
  • The Hangroad
  • The Glassyway

Loali Techniques
As Loali levels up, it starts to unlock the following techniques

Technique Name Level Required Technique Type Damage
Shy Shield 1 Neutral
Tenderness 2 Neutral
Urushiol 5 Toxic 41
Wind Blade 11 Wind 40
Toxic Spores 14 Toxic
Nimble 19 Wind
Photosynthesis 25 Nature
Blizzard 25 Wind 120
Bark Shield 35 Nature
Allergic Spread 44 Nature 58

There are other moves as well which can be learned through Technique Courses

Technique Name: TC# Technique Type Damage
Turbo Choreography 3 Wind
Wake Up 4 Neutral 1
Misogi 5 Water

This is a list of techniques that Loali learns through Breeding

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...
Technique Name Technique Type Damage
Spores Nature 37
Hypoxia Wind 120

Loali Evolution
Loali is the final form of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves from Swali after leveling up 8 times.

Traits
There are two traits that define the personality of Loali. These traits are

Botanist: This trait allows Loali to deal +15% damage with Nature techniques.

Toxic Farewell: This trait poisons the attacker for three turns when knocked out.

Type defense
It defines the amount of damage that Loali can take from Temtem of other types

  • Neutral: 1x damage
  • Fire: 2x damage
  • Water: 0.5x damage
  • Nature: 0.5x damage
  • Electric: 1x damage
  • Earth: 0.25x damage
  • Mental: 1x damage
  • Wind: 0.5x damage
  • Digital: 1x damage
  • Melee: 1x damage
  • Crystal: 1x damage
  • Toxic: 2x damage

Related Topics
About the Author
Ali Aizaz