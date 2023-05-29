Loali is a Temtem with a mint green body. It is a Nature and Wind-type Temtem that evolves from Swali. In this guide, we will give you all the necessary information about Temtem Loali Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Temtem Loali Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Loali has the following base stats that make it quite a fast and tanky Temtem in battle:

HP: 55

STA: 80

SPD: 80

ATK: 60

DEF: 50

SPATK: 70

SPDEF: 90

Locations

You can find Loali on the Omninesia Island on various routes with varying spawn rates and levels

The Canopath

The Flywalk

The Hangroad

The Glassyway

Loali Techniques

As Loali levels up, it starts to unlock the following techniques

Technique Name Level Required Technique Type Damage Shy Shield 1 Neutral – Tenderness 2 Neutral – Urushiol 5 Toxic 41 Wind Blade 11 Wind 40 Toxic Spores 14 Toxic – Nimble 19 Wind – Photosynthesis 25 Nature – Blizzard 25 Wind 120 Bark Shield 35 Nature – Allergic Spread 44 Nature 58

There are other moves as well which can be learned through Technique Courses

Technique Name: TC# Technique Type Damage Turbo Choreography 3 Wind – Wake Up 4 Neutral 1 Misogi 5 Water –

This is a list of techniques that Loali learns through Breeding

Technique Name Technique Type Damage Spores Nature 37 Hypoxia Wind 120

Loali Evolution

Loali is the final form of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves from Swali after leveling up 8 times.

Traits

There are two traits that define the personality of Loali. These traits are

Botanist: This trait allows Loali to deal +15% damage with Nature techniques.

Toxic Farewell: This trait poisons the attacker for three turns when knocked out.

Type defense

It defines the amount of damage that Loali can take from Temtem of other types