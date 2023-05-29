Loali is a Temtem with a mint green body. It is a Nature and Wind-type Temtem that evolves from Swali. In this guide, we will give you all the necessary information about Temtem Loali Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Loali has the following base stats that make it quite a fast and tanky Temtem in battle:
- HP: 55
- STA: 80
- SPD: 80
- ATK: 60
- DEF: 50
- SPATK: 70
- SPDEF: 90
Locations
You can find Loali on the Omninesia Island on various routes with varying spawn rates and levels
- The Canopath
- The Flywalk
- The Hangroad
- The Glassyway
Loali Techniques
As Loali levels up, it starts to unlock the following techniques
|Technique Name
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Shy Shield
|1
|Neutral
|–
|Tenderness
|2
|Neutral
|–
|Urushiol
|5
|Toxic
|41
|Wind Blade
|11
|Wind
|40
|Toxic Spores
|14
|Toxic
|–
|Nimble
|19
|Wind
|–
|Photosynthesis
|25
|Nature
|–
|Blizzard
|25
|Wind
|120
|Bark Shield
|35
|Nature
|–
|Allergic Spread
|44
|Nature
|58
There are other moves as well which can be learned through Technique Courses
|Technique Name:
|TC#
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Turbo Choreography
|3
|Wind
|–
|Wake Up
|4
|Neutral
|1
|Misogi
|5
|Water
|–
This is a list of techniques that Loali learns through Breeding
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Spores
|Nature
|37
|Hypoxia
|Wind
|120
Loali Evolution
Loali is the final form of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves from Swali after leveling up 8 times.
Traits
There are two traits that define the personality of Loali. These traits are
Botanist: This trait allows Loali to deal +15% damage with Nature techniques.
Toxic Farewell: This trait poisons the attacker for three turns when knocked out.
Type defense
It defines the amount of damage that Loali can take from Temtem of other types
- Neutral: 1x damage
- Fire: 2x damage
- Water: 0.5x damage
- Nature: 0.5x damage
- Electric: 1x damage
- Earth: 0.25x damage
- Mental: 1x damage
- Wind: 0.5x damage
- Digital: 1x damage
- Melee: 1x damage
- Crystal: 1x damage
- Toxic: 2x damage