The world of Temtem is full of interesting creatures waiting to be tamed. Most of them have a unique advantage over the battlefield. Taming these creatures is no easy task. In this guide, we will be discussing the details of Temtem Gyalis Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats. Gyalis is actually a Crystal and Melee type Temtem. However, Gyalis has no evolutionary form.
Temtem Gyalis Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Gyalis is a Crystal and Melee type Temtem. With a ruby-like look, this formidable Temtem has a great skill-set along with good initial stats. Gyalis’ red aura radiates confidence and instills uncertainty in its enemies.
Gyalis has the following base stats.
- HP: 86
- Speed: 100
- Defense: 61
- Special Defense: 61
- Stamina: 44
- Attack: 85
- Special Attack: 23
Gyalis Locations
Currently, it is unknown as to where to find Gyalis, the location will be updated as soon as its whereabouts are known.
Techniques
Gyalis has a variety of skills that he can learn; throughout his progression system, you will find a number of techniques Gyalis can use that are extremely useful for keeping a hold of the battlefield and tipping the odds in your favor.
|Technique Name
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Glass Blade
|1
|Crystal
|32
|Kick
|4
|Neutral
|32
|Show Off
|7
|Melee
|–
|Footwork
|12
|Melee
|–
|Block
|16
|Melee
|–
|Drill Impact
|20
|Neutral
|120
|Sharp Stabs
|26
|Crystal
|76
|Crystal Bite
|35
|Crystal
|130
|Ninja Jutsu
|43
|Neutral
|130
Moreover, other techniques can be taught through Technique Courses which include:
|Technique Name
|TC#
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Awful Song
|8
|Neutral
|96
|Antitoxins
|9
|Toxic
|–
|Cage
|11
|Neutral
|–
|Rend
|12
|Neutral
|50
|Major Slash
|18
|Neutral
|150
Moreover, additional moves can be learned through breeding Gyalis
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Crystal Spikes
|Crystal
|120
|Crystallize
|Crystal
|–
|Heat Up
|Fire
|–
|Earth Wave
|Earth
|90
|Haito Uchi
|Melee
|85
Gyalis Evolution
Gyalis does not have an evolution.
Traits
Gyalis has two traits
Mirroring – With this trait at Gyalis’ side, he is able to deliver 20% damage in return to the enemy if he is attacked with a Special Technique.
Resistant – If you get a negative status condition, then your turn is decreased by 1.
Gyalis Type Defense
The following multipliers will explain how much damage Gyalis takes from each type of Temtem.
- Neutral : 1x damage
- Fire : 2x damage
- Water : 1x damage
- Nature : 1x damage
- Electric : 0.5x damage
- Earth : 2x damage
- Mental : 1x damage
- Wind : 1x damage
- Digital : 2x damage
- Melee : 1x damage
- Crystal : 1x damage
- Toxic : 0.5x damage