Cerneaf is a strange yet fascinating Nature-type plant-animal hybrid Temtem that uses its encephalic leaves to produce healing components by the process of Photosynthesis. This guide will help you with Temtem Cerneaf Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Before we head towards describing stats and locations, we must discuss about Evolution of Cerneaf as it is the base of every relative information.

Cerneaf is in fact the Final Form of a three stage evolutionary line. Its first and most basic form is Spriole at Level 1.

Once you reach Level 12 with Spriole, it is evolved into the 2nd preceding form of Cerneaf which is Deendre. Finally, the Deendre Temtem is evolved into the Temtem Cerneaf at Level 25!

The type of the Temtem is remains unchanged during all these evolutions and hence all of the three stages of the Cerneaf Temtem are of Nature Type.

Cerneaf has the following base stats:

HP: 91

STA: 44

SPD: 79

ATK: 60

DEF: 88

SPATK: 43

SPDEF: 46

Cerneaf Traits

Cerneaf has two main traits which are Callosity and Settling.

Callosity trait is the ability of Cerneaf to increase Defense by 1 stage when attacked by a physical technique.

The Settling trait is Cerneaf’s ability to increase ATK by 8% for each turn it stays on the battlefield.

Techniques – By Leveling

Name Type Class Damage Shy Shield Neutral Status – Revitalize Nature Status 37 Roots Nature Status – Nibble Neutral Physical 37 Spores Nature Special 37 Sharp Leaves Nature Physical 50 Allergic Spread Nature Special 58 Rampage Neutral Physical 65 Double Kick Neutral Physical 80 Water Cutting Lilly Nature Physical 120 Frond Whip Nature Physical 146

Location & How to Catch

While Cerneaf might be impossible to find, you can however find its pre-evolutionary forms quite easily on Omninesia Island.

Spriole is commonly found around Canopath, Flywalk, Giant Banyan, Glassyway, and The Hangroad. Deendre on the other hand can be found on Canopath, Flywalk and Hangroad.

Catch any of these two and evolve it into Cerneaf after leveling up.