Barnshe is a Mental and Wind type Temtem which is not known to evolve into or from any other Temtem. It resembles a purple bird while a Luma Barnshe is bright yellow/orange like the sun. This guide will focus on Temtem Barnshe Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
To find Barnshe there are only a few places which include the top floor of Windward Fort, and it also plays a part in The Denizan Icarus side-quest.
Barnshe is a Mental and Wind-type Temtem with the following base stats to aid it in combat:
- HP: 50
- STA: 51
- SPD: 65
- ATK: 60
- DEF: 40
- SPATK: 75
- SPDEF: 79
Locations
You can find Barnshe on the Deniz Island in the Windward Fort area on the top floor. Barnshe is quite a rare spawn so it might be some time before you spot one. When you do, it will probably be around level 12-14 so choose your Temtem carefully when fighting it.
Techniques
As Barnshe levels up, it starts to unlock the following techniques
|Technique Name
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Peck
|1
|Neutral
|24
|Sand Splatter
|4
|Earth
|35
|Wind Blade
|7
|Wind
|40
|Wind Burst
|10
|Wind
|90
|Bamboozle
|15
|Mental
|–
|Intimidation
|19
|Mental
|–
|Hypoxia
|25
|Wind
|120
|Psy Surge
|31
|Mental
|100
|Tornado
|40
|Wind
|145
There are other moves as well which can be learned through Technique Courses
|Technique Name
|TC#
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Turbo Choreography
|3
|Wind
|–
|Wake Up
|4
|Neutral
|1
|Misogi
|5
|Water
|–
|Noxious Bomb
|7
|Toxic
|100
|Relax
|17
|Neutral
|–
Below is the list of techniques that Barnshe learns through Breeding
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Beta Burst
|Mental
|100
|Lullaby
|Mental
|–
|Energy Manipulation
|Mental + Nature
|45
Traits
There are two traits that define the personality of Barnshe. These traits are
Air Specialist: This trait allows to deal +15% damage with Wind techniques.
Neutrality: This trait is an exclusive trait to Barnshe which prevents any status condition to affect it.
Barnshe Type Defense
It defines the amount of damage that Barnshe can take from Temtems of other types
- Neutral: 0.5x damage
- Fire: 1x damage
- Water: 1x damage
- Nature: 1x damage
- Electric: 4x damage
- Earth: 0.5x damage
- Mental: 1x damage
- Wind: 0.5x damage
- Digital: 2x damage
- Melee: 0.5x damage
- Crystal: 2x damage
- Toxic: 1x damage