Barnshe is a Mental and Wind type Temtem which is not known to evolve into or from any other Temtem. It resembles a purple bird while a Luma Barnshe is bright yellow/orange like the sun. This guide will focus on Temtem Barnshe Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

To find Barnshe there are only a few places which include the top floor of Windward Fort, and it also plays a part in The Denizan Icarus side-quest.

Barnshe is a Mental and Wind-type Temtem with the following base stats to aid it in combat:

HP: 50

STA: 51

SPD: 65

ATK: 60

DEF: 40

SPATK: 75

SPDEF: 79

Locations

You can find Barnshe on the Deniz Island in the Windward Fort area on the top floor. Barnshe is quite a rare spawn so it might be some time before you spot one. When you do, it will probably be around level 12-14 so choose your Temtem carefully when fighting it.

Techniques

As Barnshe levels up, it starts to unlock the following techniques

Technique Name Level Required Technique Type Damage Peck 1 Neutral 24 Sand Splatter 4 Earth 35 Wind Blade 7 Wind 40 Wind Burst 10 Wind 90 Bamboozle 15 Mental – Intimidation 19 Mental – Hypoxia 25 Wind 120 Psy Surge 31 Mental 100 Tornado 40 Wind 145

There are other moves as well which can be learned through Technique Courses

Technique Name TC# Technique Type Damage Turbo Choreography 3 Wind – Wake Up 4 Neutral 1 Misogi 5 Water – Noxious Bomb 7 Toxic 100 Relax 17 Neutral –

Below is the list of techniques that Barnshe learns through Breeding

Technique Name Technique Type Damage Beta Burst Mental 100 Lullaby Mental – Energy Manipulation Mental + Nature 45

Traits

There are two traits that define the personality of Barnshe. These traits are

Air Specialist: This trait allows to deal +15% damage with Wind techniques.

Neutrality: This trait is an exclusive trait to Barnshe which prevents any status condition to affect it.

Barnshe Type Defense

It defines the amount of damage that Barnshe can take from Temtems of other types