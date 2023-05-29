Adoroboros is a Toxic and Mental-type Temtem, which may seem cute and cuddly by appearance, but it is absolutely vicious once you enter a battle with it. This guide will give you Temtem Adoroboros Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats information.
Adoroboros combine the complex Mental tricks and the deadly Toxic traits to tear down their opponents.
This guide contains all the information you need to know about Adoroboros, which will help you catch it much more easily.
Location
Adoroboros can be found in the Xolot Reservoir, on Island Tucma. They have a 35% chance of spawning, and are usually found at level 28-31.
Evolutions
Adoroboros currently has no evolutions. The base form is its final form.
Traits
Adoroboros has two known traits: Synergy Master and Toxic Skin.
Synergy Master
This trait gives a boosts damage output through synergy techniques by 25%. That is as long as this Temtem is engaging in the synergy.
Toxic Skin
Poison is inflicted onto the attacker when this Temtem is attacked using a physical technique.
Base Stats
- HP: 66
- STA: 66
- SPD: 60
- ATK: 29
- DEF: 42
- SPATK: 70
- SPDEF: 110
Techniques
Adoroboros acquires the following Techniques from Leveling
|Lvl.
|Name
|Class
|Type
|Hold
|Stamina
|Damage
|Priority
|1
|Tail Strike
|Physical
|Neutral
|1
|5
|50
|Normal
|5
|Energy Manipulation
|Special
|Mental + Nature
|0
|11
|45
|High
|10
|Toxic Ink
|Physical
|Toxic
|0
|16
|80
|Normal
|17
|Psychic Collaborator
|Special
|Mental + Mental
|1
|19
|1
|Normal
|23
|Beta Burst
|Special
|Mental
|0
|23
|100
|Normal
|30
|Pollution
|Status
|Toxic
|2
|22
|–
|Normal
|39
|Lullaby
|Status
|Mental
|2
|27
|–
|Low High
|48
|Sacrifice
|Status
|Neutral
|1
|–
|–
These techniques are acquired through various technique courses
|Lvl.
|Name
|Class
|Type
|Hold
|Stamina
|Damage
|Priority
|4
|Wake Up
|Physical
|Neutral
|0
|–
|1
|Very High
|5
|Misogi
|Status
|Water + Water
|2
|22
|–
|Normal
|7
|Noxious Bomb
|Physical
|Toxic
|0
|20
|100
|Normal
|9
|Antitoxins
|Status
|Toxic
|2
|26
|–
|Normal
|10
|Confiscate
|Status
|Neutral
|0
|7
|–
|Normal
|17
|Relax
|Status
|Neutral
|1
|12
|–
|Low
If you take your Adoroboros to a Breeding Center and have it breed there, the resulting Adoroboros can have one of the following techniques
|Name
|Class
|Type
|Hold
|Stamina
|Damage
|Priority
|Hypnosis
|Status
|Mental
|1
|12
|–
|Low
|Held Anger
|Physical
|Neutral
|3
|12
|130
|Low
|Inner Spirit
|Special
|Melee
|2
|23
|170
|Normal
Type Defense
The Type Defense of this Temtem against each type of Temtem governs how much damage it takes from that specific type.
- Neutral: 0.5x damage.
- Fire: 1x damage.
- Water: 0.5x damage.
- Nature: 0.5x damage.
- Electric: 2x damage.
- Earth: 1x damage.
- Mental: 1x damage.
- Wind: 2x damage.
- Digital: 2x damage.
- Melee: 0.5x damage.
- Crystal: 2x damage.
- Toxic: 0.5x damage.