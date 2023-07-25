How To Get Sturdy Thick Stick In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Sturdy Thick Stick is a two-handed weapon that will remind you a lot of the Boco Club that you used to get from the previous iteration of Zelda: BotW. However, this time around you will come across the Sturdy Thick Stick in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Sturdy Thick Stick comes with the passive ability which makes it extra durable to use as well. Apart from that this solid stick can be fused with a lot of weapons to form more than 70 combinations.

Due to its durability factor, this weapon can serve you well if you are planning on fusing it with other items in Zelda: TotK.

Sturdy Thick Stick location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Sturdy Thick Stick is one of those weapons that you are most likely going to find by accident in Tears of the Kingdom.

The first thing to note is that Evermeans have a good chance of dropping a Sturdy Thick Stick upon death. These are enemies that have taken a liking to trees, going as far as appearing like one as well. They will only drop their disguise to attack you when you turn your back.

As things stand, finding Evermeans is going to require a lot of exploration. That being said, there is an enemy camp south of Hyrule Bridge that has at least two Evermeans. You can kill them to get the Sturdy Thick Stick if lady luck is by your side.

Moving on from Evermeans, you can find the Sturdy Thick Stick in locked chests that are scattered across the map. You will be surprised to know that finding a Sturdy Thick Stick is pretty common in the Hyrule Field and Gerudo Desert regions in Tears of the Kingdom.