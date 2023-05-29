Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ride The Giant Horse Guide

Ride the Giant Horse is a shrine quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that you will get after getting to the entrance of the Ishokin shrine. You must travel to the Faron Grasslands region to get this quest. Once there, get to the shrine entrance and interact with it to get the Ride the Giant horse quest.

Completing this quest is a must if you want to complete the Ishokin shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This guide will help you start the Ride the Giant Horse quest so you can enter the Ishokin shrine and claim your reward.

How to start the Ride the Giant Horse in Zelda TotK

The Zelda TotK, Ride the Giant Horse shrine quest can be initiated at the Ishokin Shrine spot. It is located north of Darybon Plains, between the ridge east of Oseira Plains and west of Papetto Grove in the Faron Grasslands Region.

Approach the shrine spot and interact with the green disk to start the shrine quest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ride the Giant Horse walkthrough

Once you have started the quest, you can see a green beam going upward toward a hill from the Ishokin Shrine. It is coming from the crystal. Follow the green beam. You will find the crystal on the hill. Unfortunately, you cannot take the crystal right away.

First, you must talk to an NPC, Baddek, near the crystal. He will tell you to bring him a giant horse. This giant horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in a gulch in the Ibara Butte in Faron Grassland Region.

Bring some stamina food like fish with you. Approach the giant horse and climb on it to tame it. Hold on for a while and eat food when stamina is about to be over. After you have tamed the horse, bring it back to Baddek.

You will get the crystal, and now you must put it in the Ishokin Shrine spot. Doing this will reveal the Ishokin shrine and complete the Ride the Giant Horse quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.