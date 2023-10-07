How To Find Pristine Weapons In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Pristine weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are special weapons with increased attack power and longer durability. These weapons don’t decay like the normal ones in Zelda TotK. You can only get to these weapons after playing the game for at least seven in-game days.

In this guide, I will cover complete details about getting the Pristine weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda TotK Pristine Weapon locations

Pristine weapons are available in the depths area of the game during the Blood Moon at 12:00 AM. In your time in the depths, you might have noticed stone pillars that are in unordinary shape. If you get closer to these stone pillars during the Blood Moon, you will see a shadow soldier holding a weapon.

The weapon he is holding is the Pristine weapon. Don’t worry about fighting them; you can take the weapon from them, and they will only react by disappearing from the spot.

There are three types of weapons whose Pristine version exists in the depths. One-handed Weapons, Two-handed Weapons, and Spears. The shadow soldiers will only respawn a weapon from that type. In the beginning, when you come across the Shadow Soldiers during the Blood Moon, you will probably find Traveler Swords, Spears, and Claymores.

These are not good choices for a Pristine Weapon; you need to get a better one. You can do it by respawning a Pristine Weapon. To respawn a Pristine Weapon, visit the Shadow Soldier on the same Stone Pillar in the depths during the Blood Moon. He will be holding another Pristine Weapon of the same type.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to respawn the Pristine Weapon of your choice in Zelda TotK

The basic thing you should remember to respawn your desired Pristine Weapon is to know what type it is. Because you need to visit the soldier holding that type of weapon.

If you want an exact variant of the Pristine Weapon, you can easily do it. There are two easy ways of getting the Pristien Weapon of your choice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Rerolling the weapon

In this method, you will be looking for the Pristine Weapon you already had, and you want the exact variant with exact buffs of it again. To do this, follow these simple steps:

The first method requires you to approach the stone pillar in the depths but don’t come close to the Shadow Soldier.

Open the menu and save the game.

Now, approach the Shadow Soldier and look for the weapon he is holding.

If it is the pristine weapon of your choice, then take it.

Otherwise, reload the game from the save and approach the Shadow Soldier again. This time, he will be holding a different weapon.

Keep doing this until you get your desired Pristine Weapon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Pristine Version of the Basic Weapon

This method will help you get the Pristine version of the Decayed Weapon that you got from the surface. To get that, follow these steps:

Getting the Pristine version of the Decayed Weapon required you first to have that exact Decayed Weapon.

After you have it, break that weapon by striking it on a rock or using an amiibo.

This will respawn the Pristine Version of the decayed weapon in the Depths.

Now, visit stone pillars in the depths during the Blood Moon and save before approaching the Shadow Soldier.

Approach the Shaodw Soldier and inspect the weapon he is holding.

Take it if it is your desired weapon; reload the game from the previous save until you get your desired Pristine Weapon.

Note: If you reloaded from the previous save and it didn’t work. It means you saved the game late and must do it again.

Another thing to note is that if you have higher EXP, you can save in front of the Shadow Solider and reload the game from there.

How to farm a Pristine Weapon in Zelda TotK

You can farm as many Pristine Weapons as you like, but only during the Blood Moon. There are two ways to farm a Pristine Weapon.

Use the Map

The only thing you need to do to farm tons of pristine Weapons in Zelda TotK is to know the location of the stone pillars in the depths.

Whenever you visit the depths and find a stone pillar, visit the Shadow Soldier and look for the type of weapon he is holding.

Then, open the map and mark the location of the stone pillar with a specific color to indicate the weapon type.

Whenever you need a Pristine Weapon of that type, you can use the map and go to that marker.

Use the Sensor+

The Sensor+ is a feature of Link’s Purrah pad that uses the picture you took at a location, and whenever you are near that location, it will indicate.

To use Sensor+ to farm Prisiten Weapons, use these simple steps:

Take a picture with the camera when you find a Pristine Weapon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Add the picture to the Compendium.

Open the map and press “ Y ” to open the Sensor in your Purrah Pad.

” to open the Sensor in your Purrah Pad. Select “Change Target”

Find the picture of your desired Pristine Weapon from the album.

Now, the sensor will indicate when you go to the depths and come close to that Pristine Weapon.