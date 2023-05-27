Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The North Hebra Mountain Crystal Guide

The frozen lands of Hebra Mountains include one of Zelda TotK’s 152 shrines, the Sisuran Shrine. Unfortunately, the shrine can’t be opened without completing its shrine quest. For that, you need to find a green crystal as part of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The North Hebra Mountain Crystal shrine quest.

We have suffered through this shrine quest and the boss fight that awaits so you don’t have to. Continue reading to get complete details about Zelda TotK The North Hebra Mountain shrine quest.

How to start The North Hebra Mountain Crystal in Zelda TotK

The North Hebra Mountain Crystal shrine quest begins once you try to enter the Sisuran shrine. The quest, as the name implies, is near the top edge of Hebra Mountains. Slightly northwest of Pikida Stonegrove.

The coordinates for The North Hebran Mountain quest are -2559, 3354, 0259. Similar to other crystal quests, you need to find a green crystal and bring it to the shrine altar to open up the door and collect your reward.

Unfortunately, the crystal for this shrine is on the back of a Frost Talus, one of the toughest mini-bosses in Zelda TotK.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The North Hebra Mountain Crystal walkthrough

Follow the green beam to the crystal location, it should be nearby. Once you discover the crystal, DO NOT GET TOO CLOSE TO IT. It is attached to a Frost Talus. Shoot it with an arrow from a distance to awaken the beast. It is good advice to keep Fire Fruit with you when you’re on this quest.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Frost Talus will become stone for a short period of time when hit with the fire fruit. Attack the crystal to deal the maximum damage. Its health will be displayed in a red bar under its name on the upper center of your screen.

Once you defeat this boss, the crystal will detach from it and it will drop multiple crystals behind it such as multiple Opals, Sapphires and Flints along with a Frost Talus Heart.

You can fuse this Frost Talus heart with a weapon to increase its attack power. Carry the green crystal back to the Sisuran shrine in Zelda TotK to unlock it and receive your Light of Blessing.