How To Get Lynel Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Lynel Bow has the ability to shoot three arrows in a single shot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This bow is made of rough metal which is specifically designed to tackle fast-moving enemies.

Lynel bow weapon gives your character 30 Durability along with the base attack of 10×3. Each arrow will consist of 10 damage, so firing a single shot can deal 30 damage in total.

Lynel Bow locations in Tears of the Kingdom

There are a number of locations southeast of Hyrule Field from where you can get yourself a Lynel Bow in Tears of the Kingdom. You have to just make your way to the southeast corner of the surface map and track down some chests in Necluda and the Faron Grasslands.

You can also defeat some Red-Maned Lynel enemies in either camps or in the wild to drop the Lynel Bow in Zelda: TotK.

Deep Akkala

Once you make your way to the center of Deep Akkala, you will find an enemy called Red Maned Lynel. In order to get the Lynel Bow, you need to slay this enemy and you will get Lynel Bow as a drop.

Hyrule Ridge

In the region of Hyrule Ridge, three Red Manded Lynel enemies can be found as you can see in the above picture. One of the Red Maned Lynel can be located in the north of Hyrule Ridge, another in the southwest and the last is in the southeast side. All of the locations are circled above for your ease.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you go to each of the spots, you will encounter the Red Maned Lynel enemy. You can defeat anyone of these and you will get the Lynel Bow weapon as a drop.

Faron Grasslands

You can find another chest in the Faron Grasslands when you go a little bit east from the center of the region as mentioned above in the image.

Upon reaching there, you will find an enemy camp where you need to slay two enemies, Boss Bokoblin and Bokoblins. Once you are successful in killing them, you can get one more Lynel Bow in Zelda: Totk.

Necluda

Another Lynel Bow can be found in the middle of the Necluda region, the exact location is mentioned in the picture above. You will find an enemy camp at this place in which 4 Bokoblins live. You have to kill all of these 4 enemies and as a reward, you will obtain Lynel Bow.

To find one more, make your way north and slightly to the east as mentioned above in the image. As you reach, you will come across an enemy camp consisting of enemies who are Moblin and Bokoblins.

You have to clear the camp and in return, you can get the reward of a chest. As you open it, you will get one more Lynel Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Lanayru Wetlands in Southeast

One last chest that contains the Lynel Bow weapon can be located in the southeast of Lanayru Wetlands. You can look at the above picture to find the exact location in Zelda: Totk.

Once you are there, you will find an enemy camp that has Boss Bokoblin and 5x Bokoblins. Wipe out these enemies including the boss and you will get the reward of Lynel Bow.