How To Get Lizal Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Lizal Bow is a wooden weapon that can be utilized to attack enemies from a good distance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is created and used by the Lizalfos enemies in Zelda: TotK, so naturally, you need to find some Lizalfos. They even added some fish bones to make it superior to the regular wooden bow.

In this guide, you will learn where you can find the location of Lizal Bow.

Lizal Bow locations in Tears of the Kingdom

The most common and easy way of getting a Lizal Bow is to simply find and defeat a Lizalfos in Zelda: TotK. These are lizard-like enemies that you can mostly find in the arid and swampy regions: mainly the Lanayru Wetland and the Gerudo Deserts.

Gerudo Desert Depths

You need to explore Gerudo Desert Depths in order to obtain Lizal Bow. You can find it randomly on the ground or you can find a chest that you will give you Lizal Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Southwest of Necluda

You will be able to find a chest that contains the Lizal Bow weapon in the Southwest of Necluda. The exact location image is mentioned above. You can also find this location when you make your direction from the Faron Grasslands region to the northeast corner.

Once you reach there, you will have to confront an enemy camp close to the chest. Once you are done killing these enemies, you can easily grab the chest and acquire the Lizal Bow Weapon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Lanayru Wetlands

You can find another chest of Lizal Bow in the region of Lanayru Wetlands in the northeast corner of Tears of the Kingdom.

You can also locate it by going from the Lanagru Great Spring to the extreme west. You will find an enemy camp close to the chest.

You have an option to bring down these enemies but it will not give you Lizal Bow. It gives you a Steel Lizal Bow chest. If you wish to acquire it, you can initiate the battle otherwise leave them and just put your hands on the Lizal Bow chest.