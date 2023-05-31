Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Dandelion Puzzle Solution

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, solving the Dandelion Puzzle and collecting these bright yellow flowers will help you get the Korok Seed. If you know what to do, solving the puzzle and getting the Korok Seed is not a tough job.

This guide will help you start and solve the Dandelion puzzle to get the Korok Seed in Zelda TotK.

How to solve the Dandelion puzzle in Zelda TotK

Before solving the puzzle, let us see what it is. Dandelions are bright yellow flowers that you find on Great Sky Island. These flowers give you a Korok Seed when you collect them, but unlike all other items you might have found until now, you cannot just get the Dandelion flower by simply hitting it with your weapon.

When you hit a Dandelion, the flower will break off and fly away. At this point, you must try to follow the flower flying away and stay on its tail. The Dandelion flower in Zelda TotK will despawn as soon as it touches the ground.

As such, you must catch it before it’s on the ground. Fortunately, the flower might vanish when it touches the ground, but that doesn’t mean you have lost it. Once the flower disappears, it will respawn back at the location of the flower’s stem in Zelda TotK.

If you lose the flower, you can return to the stem and try again. Remember that the flower never falls in the same place twice. The flower goes in a different direction every time you hit the stem. The best way to collect the Dandelion flower is to see which way it is headed and then get ahead to collect it before it hits the ground.

Once you collect the Dandelion Flower, a Korok will spawn before you and congratulate you. It will then give you a Korok Seed as a reward for catching the Dandelion flower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.