How To Get The Boko Reaper In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Boko Reaper is another weapon that has to be crafted (or fused) using two different items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In this case, you need to get your hands on Bokoblin Horns which appear like crooked, dagger-like crafting materials in the game.

The good thing is that these horns are not hard to find. Here is what you do.

How to get the Boko Reaper in Tears of the Kingdom

The Boko Reaper can only be crafted by fusing any single-hand weapon with a Bokoblin Horn in Tears of the Kingdom.

Bokoblin Horn is a common monster material found in abundance around the region of Hyrule. To get your hands on Bokoblin Horns, you are required to defeat enemy Bokoblins and collect the dagger-shaped material that they drop.

You can find Bokoblin enemies in abundance in Zelda: TotK by exploring the following areas:

Hyrule Fields

Central Hyrule Depths

Great Hyrule Forest

Gerudo Desert Depths

Once you’ve acquired the Bokoblin Horn all you need to do is select the weapon that you want to fuse the Bokoblin with and instantly you will have a weapon with much better stats.

If you are left with Bokoblins after you’ve fused and created the Boko Reaper weapon, you can use the remaining Horns to create Elixirs.

Elixirs help increase your health, stamina, and durability during encounters with enemies. To craft Elixirs all you’re required to do is mix an insect with a monster part such as the Bokoblin Horn in a cooking pot.

If you’re looking to customize Link instead, you can dye the color of your Armor set to yellow using the remaining Bokoblin Horns in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.