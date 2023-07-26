How To Get Boat Oar In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tends to use everyday objects like a Boat Oar as makeshift weapons until you find a better and proper alternative.

While it looks sturdy enough to be used against strong currents, you are going to be wielding the Boat Oar as a two-handed wooden weapon to defend yourself against enemies.

Featuring a base attack of 4, here is how you can find the Boat Oar in Zelda: TotK.

Boat Oar location in Tears of the Kingdom

There is more than one way to get your hands on a Boat Oar in Zelda: TotK. Each location has been marked below on the map to make your search easier.

Hateno Beach

Make your way to Hateno Beach, the location marked with a circle on the map above. This is just north of East Necluda.

When you get there, start searching through the docked boats as well as the items on the beach to find a Boat Oar in Tears of the Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Keep an eye on the water as well since there is a chance to spot a Boat Oar floating out in the waters.

Toronbo Beach

Head to the location marked with an arrow on the map above. You will find a boat docked over there that has a Boat Oar. It cannot get simpler than that. You, though, might have to deal with a few enemies before getting hold of the Oar.