A JRPG and a New IP Reportedly In The Work At Tango Gameworks

According to a recent leak by a Spanish Xbox insider named @eXtas1stv, Tango Gameworks, the same studio behind the Evil Within duology and Hi-Fi Rush, already has a pair of new games in the works. The titles will apparently be a JRPG, and another game based on an original IP.

While Tango Gameworks had a rough start with The Evil Within, as the original game was full of various issues including horrific bugs and odd difficulty spikes, it’s since hit its stride with The Evil Within 2 (a marked improvement over the original), Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush, a stealth-dropped title that is shaping up to be one of the biggest successes of this year.

While both of the games are semi-RPG-like, with characters gathering resources to unlock new abilities and stat boosts, whatever JRPG Tango is allegedly working on could be very interesting. The new game with a new IP might also be interesting, especially if it’s just as different and creative as Hi-Fi Rush was.

Of course, at the same time, some leaks can also be incorrect, or just not happen at all. While the thought of new Tango Gameworks titles that are as good as Hi-Fi Rush was is appealing, there’s no telling what Tango is working on right now, or how long they’ve been working on these.

With luck, hopefully we’ll be able to learn more about these supposed games sometime this year at a gaming event like Gamescom, the Summer of Gaming, and more. The games could also be shadow-dropped the same way that Hi-Fi Rush was, but the circumstances for that game were entirely different.

To start, Hi-Fi Rush had already been getting a great deal of word of mouth around Bethesda, who believed that it was a safe idea to take a risk on the game as it would be helped along by Xbox’s Game Pass service. Considering Hi-Fi Rush ended up demolishing its greatest competition, Square Enix’s “Forspoken”, the risk paid off.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, these games might now be able to become successes based on word of mouth, especially if they’re as polished and fun for players as Hi-Fi Rush was to begin with. However, once again, we’ll have to wait until Tango actually announces them to see for ourselves.