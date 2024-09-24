Tales of Zestiria Trials Guide

Four Trials in Tales of Zestiria must be completed to acquire the spiritual power of Fire, Water, Earth, and Wind. All these trials are accompanied by one or more boss fights and certain tests to see if you are worthy enough for such power.

In this guide, we will provide an overview and a detailed explanation of how to complete all four trials in Tales of Zestiria.

Morgause, Shrine of the Earth Trial

After the conversation at the entrance, you must quiet Minotauros and meet with Pawan at the shrine’s altar. Note that you will confront Minotauros multiple times before being able to quell it.

Once you are done with Minotauros, you need to head down the northwest staircase and destroy the columns on the ground. This will grant you access to the eastern treasure area.

Alternatively, you can only demolish the northernmost columns and proceed ahead. After you come across the barred alleyway leading to the last northern corridor, head down the northeast stairway.

Once done, you must do the same at the opposite staircase and remove the last barrier. With everything out of the way, head inside the corridor activate the save point, and acquire the earth’s spiritual power from Pawan.

Lefay, Shrine of the Water Trial

Proceed ahead after the conversation at the entrance, but use the Spectral Cloak map action. You need to study the maps carefully; otherwise, you will be thrown to the start of the shrine.

As you continue, you need to ensure that you open all the chests you encounter to learn more about Asura and the entire job.

As soon as you reach the elevated dais, you need to step on it to reach the top floor and activate the save point before battling Asura.

While battling Asura, remember not to rely on Fire and Wind and only use Earth elemental damage to complete the boss fight without difficulty.

After dealing with Asura, you must return to Altul and complete the second test by declining the sword. Once the conversation is over, you will be rewarded with the spiritual power of water.

Guinevere, Shrine of the Wind Trial

Following the events at the shrine’s entrance, you will have to fight Zaveid. Ensure not to use the Earth elemental damage and evade his Seraphic Artes.

Once the battle is concluded, you will be given 3 choices to select:

Try to convince him of the truth

Show him an example of the Shepherd’s power

Leave him alone

Once you have made your choice, walk to the eastern edge of the ninth floor, where you will find a save point.

Once you reach the area, you will have to battle Dullahan after a short cut-scene, after which you will get the spirit power of Wind.

Igraine, Shrine of the Fire Trial

After you enter the shrine, head right and use Silver Flame on a couple of torches to proceed ahead. Do not continue along the stairs; use the torches to clear the way ahead.

To access the middle area, you need to head down the stairs and light the torches, then head through the eastern doorway. Then, go up the stairs and light the pedestals leading towards the entrance.

After you reach the shrine of Musiphe, you will be put in a battle with a hellion. You need to rely on Water elements to easily complete the boss fight but make sure not to use Earth or Wind.

After a short cutscene, you will learn how to unleash your aromatized mystic art, Flamberge, after which you will acquire the spiritual power of Fire.