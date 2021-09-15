Tales of Arise Recipe Locations Guide

Recipes in Tales of Arise allow you to prepare a variety of meals that get you different buffs depending on the meal consumed. In this guide will help you find the location of every Recipe in Tales of Arise so that you can reap the buffs of each one and get the achievement!

Tales of Arise Recipe Locations

There are 38 recipes you can obtain in Tales of Arise, each with their own location and method of acquisition. If you manage to collect them all, you can unlock the Trophy/Achievement “Globetrotting Foodie”.

All the recipe meals/buffs are graded from worst to best with:

T-Tiny

S-Small

M-Medium

L-Large

A few of these recipes are found automatically, some in chests and some through sub-quests. Below, are the locations of all the Recipes in Tales of Arise along with map images to make them easier to get to.

Recipes Automatically Obtained

Porridge: Defense Up-T

Starting default recipe.

Vegetable Soup: Rare Ore Rate Up-S

Obtained during the main quest “Land of Glistening Radiance” in the White Silver Plains region. You get this after you learn how to craft items.

Vegetable Juice: Obtained Ore Up-S

Obtained in the same quest after you defeat the Bureau Law Agents.

Cheese Fondue: Earned Combat Points Up-S

Found in the main quest “Kelzalik’s Uprising” after you recruit Lord Dohalim in your party.

Gnoochi: Elemental Defense Up-S

Obtained in the main quest “Kisara’s Ideals” after you recruit Kisara toy our party at the same time with having Dohalim.

Leaf Wrapped Fish: EXP Boost-T

Obtained in the main quest “Kisara’s Ideals” after you recruit Kisara toy our party at the same time with having Dohalim.

Calaglia Recipe Locations

Grilled Mushroom: Elemental Defense Up-T

This recipe is found in a chest in Kyrd Garrison. Search the chests and the recipe is found in one of them.

Grilled Fish: Heal CP After Battle-T

It can be found in Mosgul. In the northern most area, look in a blue chest. To get to this, you need to defeat Lord Balseph.

Steamed Potatoes: Heal AP After Battle-T

This is found as a reward for completing the “Hunger Averted” sub-quest. To get thios quest, go to Ulzebek and talk to the woman near the fast travel point. After doing so, bring her potatoes to get the recipe.

Kebab: Attack Up-T

This is obtained as a reward for completing the “Doc’s Secret Ingredient” sub-quest. The quest can be found in Mosgul. The quest will start after you talk to the doctor, and end when you get him pepper.

Cyslodia

Lohikeitto: More Dropped Items-S

This recipe is obtained as a reward for the sub-quest “Hard Liquor”. it can be found in Messia 224. the quest is provided by the man at the top of the village, and he wants Earth Seeds.

Apple Pie: Elemental Attack Up-T

It is found by completing the sub-quest “Gourmet Saga: Berry Scavenging”. It can be found in the Frozen Valley. Talk to the collapsed man and complete his quest to get the recipe.

Menancia Recipe Locations

Omelette: Defense Up-S

Look in the blue chest in the library in Autelina Palace. The library is on the first floor.

Pork Buns: Attack Up-S

In Autelina Palace, look in the blue chest in the Guard Room on the second floor.

Beef Stew: Heal HP After Battle-S

This recipe is one of the rewards for completing the “Gourmet Saga: Palace Delicacy” sub-quest. Get the quest in Viscint andcomplete his quest to get the recipe.

Pancake: Obtained Ore Up-L

The recipe is a reward for the sub-quest “Bibliophile”. you meet a girl in Autelina Palace’s library (if not, return after recruiting Lord Dohalim). she is a mage and shows you her spell books, as well as request for a few books, that you can craft and get to her.

These books are Secrets of the Stars, Nature’s Beauty, Taming Water, Radiant Light and the Rarest Book Heavenly Gaze. Getting these books will get you the recipe.

Mahag Saar

Horse Sashimi: Attack Up-M

It is in Niez in Mahag Saar, look in the chest upstairs in Dark Wings Headquarters.

Bouillabaisse: Heal CP After Battle-S

In Mahag Saar, go to the Adan Lake through the Aqfotle Hills area. Go through the lake in the middle of the area and head uphill. The chest with the recipe is inside a tower.

Ice Cream: elemental Attack Up-S

In the Adan Ruins, drop down the first well on the left side. At the bottom is a blue chest with the recipe.

Roasted Chicken: Dark Mark (makes you easier to detect by the enemies)

Reward for completing the “City Renewal” sub-quest. In Niez, talk to the man near the Aqfotle Hills exit and complete his quest to get the Roasted Chicken recipe.

Curry: Defense Up-M

The recipe is earned as a reward for completing the sub-quest “Kisara’s initiation”. Talk to the red-haired woman at the Inn in Niez and complete her quest to get the Curry recipe.

Sandwich: Holy Mark (Makes you harder to detect by enemies)

This is found as a reward for the “Owl Sanctuary” sub-quest. Talk to the woman in the northeastern area of Niez after completing all other Mahag Saar quests.

After you complete the quest, you will have a dialogue with her. To get the recipe, it is crucial that you pick the “Big Basket” dialogue choice, otherwise you won’t be able to get the recipe again.

Vitamin Smoothie: Elemental Defense Up-M

A reward earned for completing the “Gourmet Saga: Prairie Scent” sub-quest. Locate the same collapsed man in Aqfotle Hills this time and complete his quest. This will get you the Vitamin Smoothie recipe.

Ganath Haros

Sushi: EXP Boost-L

As a reward for completing the “Untamable Ridge” sub-quest. The quest can be found in Thistlym. Talk to the old man on the cliff atop the village and get the quest. Complete it to get the Sushi recipe.

Grilled Rappig: Earned Combat Points Up-M

Earned as a reward for the “Missing Lover” sub-quest. It is also found in Thistlym. Talk to the woman near the fast travel icon, after you have healed the Renan Soldier in Talka Pond Road in Menancia.

Sashimi: EXP Boost-S

Reward for healing the NPC in Lavtu Marshlands with Shionne.

Fish Steak: EXP Boost-M

Earned as a reward for completing “Peligon’s Zeugle Mascot” sub-quest. Get the quest on Level 1 of Peligon, from the girl next to the elevator.

Mabo Curry: Heal CP After Battle-M

The last chapter in Gourmet Saga, you get the recipe as a reward for completing the “Gourmet Saga: Soft and Fluffy” sub-quest.

The collapsed man is on Peligon level 2 this time. To get him to spawn, you must have completed all the previous sub-quests by the guy.

Hamburger: Elemental Defense Up-L

In a blue chest near the South Hiking Trail in Forland Mountains.

Lenegis

Fancy Parfait: Elemental Attack Up-M

Reward for healing the NPC in Residential Zone 16 with Shionne.

Shortcake: Elemental Attack Up-L

In a blue chest in the eastern part of the Maintenance Passageway.

Recipes after Completing the Story

Shionne Pancakes: Heal HP After Battle-L

Earned as a reward for completing the sub-quest “Dahna’s Tastiest Pancake”. Talk to the woman with the red shirt in the Inn at Viscint.

This quest can only be found after you complete “Kisara’s Initiation” sub-quest. This quest gets you the recipe for Shionne Pancake, Dohalim Pancake and Hootle Pancake.

Dohalim Pancake: Rare Ore Up-L

Same as Shionne Pancake.

Hootle Pancake: More Dropped Items-L

Same as Shionne Pancake

Murus Flegit Porridge: Heal CP After Battle-L

After you get Shionne Pancake, go to any campfire. This triggers a cutscene where you get the recipe for M.F. Porridge.

Wiener: Attack Up-L

The recipe is a reward for completing the “Into the Grotto” sub-quest. It is found on the east side of the Trench of Flames in Calaglia. The quest can be found after you defeat the final boss Efreet Malum.

Meuniere: Defense Up-L

As a reward for the “Beyond the Grave” sub-quest. The quest is found after reaching the Rena region in the game.

As you enter the area, a dialogue plays where you get a bottle washed ashore with a map inside.

Take the map to Hidden Warf in Mahag Saar and talk to Mahavar. This offers you to go to an Uninhabited Island. There, defeat the boss to get to a blue chest with this recipe.

Glanymede Donuts: Earned Combat Points Up-L

Complete the “Global Connection” sub-quest. the quest is found in Mosgul in Calaglia.

Talk to the Doctor to start this quest. This is available after you complete Gourmet Saga: Soft and Fluffy sub-quest.