Take-Two Interactive will release 8 ports/remasters by 2025

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of developers 2K and Rockstar Games, plans to release several new ports and remasters in the next three years.

According to its FY22 earnings report from earlier today, Take-Two Interactive has eight “new iterations of previously released titles” that will be released by May 2025. These comprise ports and remasters, and not sequels. The financials, however, did not mention any franchise that will see either a port or a remaster.

It should be noted that Rockstar Games has for long been rumored to be remastering the original Red Dead Redemption. These rumors surfaced soon after Red Dead Redemption 2 was released and every now and then, a patch update for the sequel has seen data miners uncover clues and references to a potential remaster (or remake for that matter) in the making.

Rockstar Games has also been rumored to be working on a new Bully game that was allegedly canceled in the middle of development. The developer could possibly revive the franchise (and pique interest) by first releasing a remaster of the original Bully game before continuing on to release a full-blown Bully 2.

Not to forget that with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition last year, Rockstar Games could consider remastering Grand Theft Auto 4 as well. It would also give the developer a chance to redeem itself after botching the remastered trilogy with numerous bugs and performance issues.

What is confirmed though is that Rockstar Games has partnered with Remedy Entertainment to remake the first two Max Payne games. The Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Remakes are currently in the conceptual phase of development but have been slated for a release in 2023.