Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Walkthrough Guide – Main Quests, How To Complete

This Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Walkthrough Guide is a step by step process which will tell you how to deal with the story mode of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet from the start to the end. All of the quests will be outlined so that you are not stuck anywhere.

Story Mode of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet can be a tad difficult to figure out on your own. Even though most of the story seems straight forward and your dialogues do not seem to carry much impact on what happens through the course of the game, some parts do require you to search the world and find a solution to the problem on your own. That is where this guide will come into play.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Walkthrough

Remember that this is not a guide on how to beat a specific boss or how to get through a particular enemy. That is something that you can figure out on your own by grinding levels, increasing your stats and getting better equipment for yourself. This guide will only mention the important parts of the story and what is the next move that your character should be making at every point of the campaign.

Story Mode Walkthrough

There are a total of 22 different quests in the main story mode of the game. We will start from the very first one and guide you all the way through to the end.

Kureha’s Lecture

Meet Kureha at the Yellow Marker on the map and then follow him around town. Keep on following him until you get in to Kirito’s Room. In short, keep on following the yellow markers to end this quest.

SBC Glocken

First of all, talk to Klein, Strea, Yuuki, Rain and Phillia. Then talk to Sinon and Leafa followed by Premia who will be outside and Argo who will be in the town. All of them will be marked with the yellow markers on the map. In the end, talk to Itsuki near the shop before returning to Kirito’s Room.

Arfa-Sys Parts

Defeat the boss in the Remnant Wasteland. He is at the yellow marker in the Dungeon. Clear both of the paths to access the boss and then use cover and the pillars to hide as you take headshots. After you have defeated the boss, head to your Home Room and then head back to Town to speak to Bazalt Joe.

Bazalt Joe’s Raid

Head to the yellow marker and defeat the boss there.

Bazalt Joe’s Return

Do exactly the same as in the previous quest. Go to the yellow market and defeat the boss.

Searching for Arfa-Sys Parts

Head to the Dungeon and make your way through it to defeat the boss at the end. When you get the Arfa-sys part, get to your home and see their events. After that, return to town and look for the yellow speech bubble. After talking to the stranger, head into the town and talk to Zeliska at the Yellow Marker.

Deserted Land Covered in Sand

Go to the dungeon and move through it, carefully avoiding snipers, shotguns and other enemies. Defeat the boss at the end by attacking its red eyes. This will unlock the second area. You can explore it if you wish, otherwise head back into town for the next quest and talk to Zeliska at the yellow marker.

Old South

Go to the teleporter and enter the dungeon. Move through it and use the UFG to get over the platform when you reach it. Continue on in the dungeon until you get to the teleporter at which point you need to be aware of the traps laden on the floor. Keep on moving until you get to the last teleporter and face the boss.

Attack the boss whenever you see its eyeball open. But first, take out the minions to make it vulnerable. Keep on repeating the process until you defeat the boss. This will unlock the third area and you can return to the Home Room for the next quest.

Arfa-sys Part Collection

Talk to Argo and head to the Sand Land. Kill the two targets that are marked on your map and then head south to the Lighthouse Dungeon. Keep moving in the dungeon until you see three doors. Take the one straight ahead and clear the room full of enemies.

You can also go to the other two roads to get the treasure boxes there. When you clear the enemies in the warehouse, go through the north door and take out the boss by attacking its neck.

Once the boss dies, proceed through the door and enter the dungeon in Old South. Move through the door and skip the box, as it is optional. Here you need to search for the 9 switches and trigger them to open the door with the treasure. Finding the treasure will end the quest.

Forest of Oblivion

Kill the bosses at the yellow markers. First, kill the one in the field (uppermost on map) by using ranged weapons since he can fly and melee weapons are useless. His weak point is the head so attack it as much as you can until he dies. Then head into the dungeon and make your way through it. Use the teleporters to get to the boss at the end of the dungeon and take it out by attacking its eyes below its turret.

Once done, head back to the field and then go to the yellow marker which is another dungeon. Move through the dungeon and take out the boss. Use cover of the pillars and attack its green eye to quickly finish it. Defeating the boss will end the quest by playing a cutscene and eventually taking you back into the town.

Gate Keeper

Follow the yellow marker and then whittle down the HP of the boss when it appears. Then head down into the town and move around to see an event. Now head to the yellow marker and see more events. Continue seeing the events before you face the boss with Arfa-sys. Attack the blue circle which is glowing at its back to quickly take it out. After this, watch even more events and then return to Kirito’s room to end the quest.

Squadron

Watch the event and then head over to the yellow marker. Defeat the Solo players by prioritizing survival over damage and healing yourself whenever you can. Once you have defeated all of the players, watch the events and then go into the town to watch even more events. Once you are done with the barrage of all of these events, go to Kirito’s room to end the quest.

Homecoming

Get to the dungeon and move through it. Continue up the blue stairs when you see them and defeat the boss that comes up. After that, descent the stairs one flight and go through the door that was previously red but is now green. Kill everything in the room and then watch the cutscene. After the cutscene, go to the yellow speech bubble. However, make sure you go to the small room with a checkpoint which is to your right upon entering the room.

Watch the events and then speak to Argo. When you get the two objectives, go to the one in the Dungeon first and move through it. Use your UFG when you see the red ball to open the locked door. Here you will teleport to a boss location and the boss is someone that you have already defeated before. Defeat it again and then go to the dungeon in Old South.

Move into the dungeon and enter the room which is near the teleporter that does not work. Activate it and then defeat the enemies that you see before proceeding onto the next parts of the dungeon. Kill everything you see and keep on hitting the red balls with UFG to activate the doors.

When you get to the boss, use your sword and try to hit its red light that comes out of its throat whenever it is angry. Watch out for the jumping attacks and heal yourself as much as you can to defeat the boss. Upon defeating the boss, get back into town and go to the yellow speech bubble before returning to your Home Room.

Bazalt Joe

Talk to Kureha and then win the fight after that. Upon winning, watch the events and then talk to Kirito once again to end the quest.

SBC Flugel

Go to the dungeon in the Forest of Oblivion and then move forward until you see a fork. Go left here and hit the switch before going to the right path and defeating a ton of enemies. Keep moving forward until you get past the room with the trapped treasure chests and are ambushed.

Clear the ambush and then activate a switch before going back to the room with the trapped treasure chests. Here you can go to the newly unlocked area and face the final boss. The final boss is quite hard so make sure you are adequately levelled before you attempt the fight. Attack his horns as much as you can and move around to dodge his attacks.

Stand on top of the ramp to the east when the second compartment of the battle opens up, and when he charges you, jump off to watch him run in a circle. This is when you can attack him and deal a ton of damage. Keep on abusing this ramp until you are done with the boss. After that, watch the event and head through the door to end the quest.

Mother

Proceed forward after the events and defeat the boss, which should be quite easy. Upon doing that, investigate the north side console and then go to the yellow marker to talk to the person. Following that, go to the yellow speech bubble and then head back into your Home Room.

Someone

Defeat people in duels and then head back into Kirito’s Room. See the events and then move to Itsuki’s Squadron. After seeing the events there, go to your Home Room and speak to Arfa-sys.

Decision

Go to the yellow marker and head inside the dungeon. Go through the shallow path and head through the teleporter to eventually use the UFG and find the treasure. Get the treasure and go through the teleporter to get to the main dungeon. Move forward and defeat the boss at the end before returning to your Home Room.

At this point, make sure you have max affection on all friends and have seen every side event on the main story and in the Kirito mode. Once you have done all that, return to your homeroom to receive a key item that will allow you to unlock the actual ending of the game. Now, talk to Arfa-sys and make a decision.

Fatal Bullet

If your quest name shows up as ‘The End of All’, then it means that you have not done everything that was required to unlock the actual ending of the game. You can experience this ending, or go back to a previous save and try to fulfil the requirements once again.

With the key that you obtained, you will be able to stop the boss’ final attack. Stop the boss when he charges up the dark ball. Defeat the boss to stay on the True Ending path. Here you will see some events and then face the same boss but it will be even stronger. Defeat this boss to see the events of the ‘True Ending’ and finish the game once and for all.

That is all we have for our Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Walkthrough Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!