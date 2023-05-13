This Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Memory Chips Guide will tell you about every single Memory Chip that is available inside of the game. We will also tell you about the maximum percentage power of them and give you a brief description of what the specific Memory Chip is capable of doing.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Memory Chips

Memory Chips are passive bonuses that you can attach onto your weapons and accessories.

They can be imperative to powering up your character so it is important that you should know what they do and how you can use them in your arsenal.

Weapons may come already equipped with many different memory chips. You can swap these memory chips around.

Remember that sometimes, the chips that come with the weapons may not be compatible so it is best if you check each new weapon you acquire to ensure that you are using the correct passives with it.

These Memory Chips can be switched around at Liz’ smithy in Kirito’s Room.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Let’s go ahead and take a look at both the Weapons Memory Chips found in the game and the Accessories one.

Remember that for these Memory Chips, you must have Lisbeth’s Weapon Modifications Level 12.

Weapon Memory Chips

Memory Chip MAX Description Weapon Attack Power+ ~22% Increases attack power of your weapon. Physical Attack Power+ ~29.5% Physical bullet typed weapons have their attack power increased. Optical Attack Power+ ~29.5% Optical bullet typed weapons have their attack power increased. Explosive Attack Power+ ~29.5% Increases power of weapons which are blast typed. Damage To Machine Types+ ~29.5% Machine typed enemies take more damage from you. Damage To Life forms+ ~29.5% Living enemies take more damage from you. Damage To Humanoids+ ~29.5% Increases damage to human players. Damage To Off-Guard Enemies+ ~44.5% You will deal more damage to enemies that are not in battle. Weakpoint Damage+ ~29.5% Enemy weak points are more vulnerable. Close-Range Damage from Behind+ ~44.5% Damage dealt at close range to the back side of enemies is increased. Damage When Max HP+ ~29.5% Increases damage when you are at full HP. Verge of Death Damage+ ~44.5% Your damage when you are close to death is increased. Critical Rate+ ~44.5% Your critical strike rate will increase. Critical Hit Damage+ ~44.5% Critical Strikes will deal more damage. Ammo Capacity+ ~74.5% You get an increase in bullet capacity. Bullet Acquisition+ ~295% You pick up more bullets from fallen enemies. Auto-reload Probability+ ~74.5% Your weapon will automatically reload. Bullet Circle Accuracy+ ~111% Increased the accuracy of the bullet circle. Bullet Circle Stability+ ~147.5% Bullet Circle stabilizes quicker when targeting. Debuff Stacking+ ~37% Better chance of inflicting debuffs and bad statuses on enemies when attacking. Medal Gauge Increase+ ~37% Your medal gauge will fill up faster. Effective Range+ ~37% Your weapon’s range enhances. Experience Value+ ~22% You gain more experience. Trade Value+ ~147.5% You can sell weapons for more value. Overheat Buildup and Duration+ ~27.5% You can keep shooting for a longer period of time.

Accessory Memory Chips

Memory Chip Max Description STR+ ~30 Your STR Status Parameter will increase by the specified amount. VIT+ ~30 Your VIT Status Parameter will increase by the specified amount. INT+ ~30 Your INT Status Parameter will increase by the specified amount. AGI+ ~30 Your AGI Status Parameter will increase by the specified amount. DEX+ ~30 Your DEX Status Parameter will increase by the specified amount. LUK+ ~30 Your LUK Status Parameter will increase by the specified amount. Physical Defense+ ~18.25% You can defend better against physical attacks. Optical Defense+ ~18.25% You can defend better against Optical Attacks. Defense To Machines+ ~18.25% You can defend better against Machine type enemies. Defense To Life forms+ ~18.25% You can defend better against living enemies. Defense To Humanoids+ ~18.25% You can defend better against players. Melee Defense+ ~18.25% You have better defence at short ranges. Explosive Defense+ ~18.25% Blasts deal less damage to you. Debuff Duration- ~29.5% Debuffs last for a shorter amount of time on you. Debuff Resistance+ ~29.5% You have a lesser chance of being afflicted with debuffs. Blaze Damage- ~18.25% Blaze Status Ailment does less damage to you. Poison Damage- ~18.25% Poison Status Ailment does less damage to you. Blaze Resistance+ ~29.5% You have less chances of being afflicted by Blaze Status ailment. Poison Resistance+ ~29.5% You have less chances of being afflicted by Poison Status ailment. EM Stun Resistance+ ~29.5% You have less chances of being afflicted by Stun Status ailment. Suppression Resistance+ ~29.5% You have less chances of being afflicted by Suppression Status ailment. Gadget Attack Power+ ~29.5% Some gadgets will have more powerful attacks. Max HP+ ~29.5% Increases your maximum HP. HP Recovery Amount+ ~147.5% You can recover HP faster with skills and gadgets. Movement Speed+ ~14.5% You move faster. Reload Speed+ ~29.5% You reload your weapons faster. Recharge Time- ~22% Skills and Gadgets have a lesser cooldown. Carrying Limit+ ~10% You can carry more items as your weight is reduced. Medal Acquisition Count+ 1 You gain more medals for each medal gained by you. Item Drop Rate+ ~37% You have a better chance of being dropped something by the enemy. Rare Item Drop Rate+ ~7.45% You have a better chance of being dropped something rare by the enemy. Withstand Killing Blow when HP over XX% ~10% You can take a killing blow if your HP is over a certain percentage. Harder to be spotted when crouching – Should be obvious, right? Experience Value+ ~22% You gain experience faster than usual. Trade Value+ ~149.5% Will increase the amount for which this accessory will be sold.

That is all we have for our Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Memory Chips Guide. Let us know if you have anything to add using the comments section below!