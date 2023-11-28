How To Unlock Beetle Mania in Super Mario RPG 

Beetle Mania is a minigame in which you can play with a beetle in Super Mario RPG. The main task is to destroy the red-colored shells. Hitting these shells provides you with points. As the score keeps increasing, the shell game also gets tougher. However, it can be confusing as to how to access this.

Are you also excited to unlock Beetle Mania in Super Mario RPG but unaware of the right method? Well, worry not. You can learn about unlocking and other related information through this guide. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

How To Unlock?

After saving Peach, head to the Mushroom Kingdom and talk to the Beetle Mania Toad. From it, you can purchase the game by spending 500 coins. Once you do, you can start playing it. Toad explains the game’s objective and offers if you want to learn to play. You can directly begin the game without any tutorial if you already know about it.

You can only get access to unlock Beetle Mania after Rescuing Peach at Marrymore. Or else approaching Toad without doing this objective won’t get you anything.

Tips For Beetle Mania in Super Mario RPG

Here are a few tips which you can follow to score high in the Beetle Mania.

Wait for multiple shells to gather in one place, then shoot the shell until it breaks and explodes. This will destroy the other shells as well.

You should wait in the corner until you get a chain of shells.

Shoot constantly to make sure that your beetle may not get knocked out.

Always be in motion, as staying in one position can put you in trouble, and by constant motion, you can dodge the shells.

Rewards

There are no specific rewards for the Beetle Mania in Super Mario RPG. But the minigame itself can be considered a reward.