Subnautica Eggs Guide

Subnautica features two types of Subnautica Eggs in the game. Below you will find details of all the Subnautica Eggs found in the game and what you can do with these eggs.

Subnautica Eggs

These eggs are not for display and if kept safe in alien containment chambers, they will hatch and young creatures from the world of Subnautica will be born.

Each egg has their own hatching time while the most an egg will take to hatch will be three days while some even hatching before that.

You can allow these tiny critters to grow in aquariums or pick them up and place them in the water outside. This will turn them into adults instantly.

These hatched creatures are friendly and will not attack them even if their normal wild variants attack you. This is a good trick if you have to wait to scan a sandshark or a stalker.

Eggs are located in the same biome in which that specific species is located. You can also break the eggs using knives and other melee weapons but breaking will do you no good. It will only waste the egg.

Eggs are divided into two categories i.e. Normal Eggs and Unique Eggs. Let us now look at the eggs that can be found in the world of Subnautica.

Ampeel Eggs

Ampeel Eggs will hatch Ampeels. They are red in color and have an energy bulb look to it with pores coming out at each end. They have an incubation period of 1 day. It has an energy value of 1000. They can be found in:

Blood Kelp Zone

Bulb Zone

Unique Eggs

There are three unique eggs in Subnautica, which are related to the story and cannot be obtained like the normal eggs.

These are bound by the story and will help you uncover the mystery behind Subnautica’s plot.

Sea Dragon Leviathan Egg

In Subnautica, there are three Sea Dragon Leviathan Eggs. Two are discovered in the Primary Containment Facility Egg Lab, and one is at the Disease Research Facility.

There is a specimen display inside the Disease Research Facility that has the egg but you can’t hatch it. It is larger than the other two eggs and appears to have been a subject of experiments by Precursors a long time ago.

Sea Emperor Leviathan Egg

There are five Sea Emperor Leviathan eggs in the game located in Primary Containment Facility.

According to the lore of the game, these eggs were laid by the captured Sea Emperor in the Sea Emperor’s Aquarium.

Ghost Leviathan Egg

The location of all the game’s Ghost Leviathan eggs is Tree Cove where a huge tree has grown around them to provide protection until they hatch.

These eggs were supposedly buried under the infant Giant Cove, according to the game’s lore. The Tree has surrounded the eggs over time to provide protection.