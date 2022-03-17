Jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, are classes that govern the overall playstyle and weapons that Jack can utilize against enemies. In this guide, we will tell you complete details of all the jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and how to unlock them.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Job System

The Job system in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a throwback to the job system of classic Final Fantasy but with a whole new gameplay twist.

In Stranger of Paradise, each job is tied to a select few weapons and provides Jack with different stats and a unique set of moves. You can change jobs any time you want and quickly swap between two in the thick of things.

You can unlock more advanced jobs in the game Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin through the Job tree. Moreover, you can level up jobs using EXP earned normally or through Anima Shards.

In total, you are going to find 28 jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. These jobs are further divided into three more categories namely, Basic, Advanced, and Expert. All the jobs in these categories can be seen below.

Basic Jobs

Advanced Jobs

Expert Jobs

How to Unlock All Jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

All the Jobs have specific requirements to be unlocked. Some will require a specific weapon to be unlocked and some will require other jobs. You can also unlock these jobs by purchasing from the Skill Tree.

Below you will find the list of all the jobs along with the requirements to be unlocked.

How to Unlock Basic Jobs

To unlock basic jobs, you will need to acquire and equip the specific weapon types needed for the job. The list of basic jobs and the weapons you will need to unlock can be seen in the list given below.

Swordsman: Greatsword

Greatsword Swordfighter: Swords

Swords Duelist: Daggers

Daggers Marauder: Axe

Axe Ronin: Katana

Katana Pugilist: Knuckles

Knuckles Mage: Mace

Mace Lancer: Lance

How to Unlock Advanced Jobs

To unlock the advanced jobs, you will need to unlock specific nodes in the Job Tree. In short, you will need other basic jobs to be unlocked before progressing to the node to unlock these jobs.

The basic jobs required for unlocking the advanced jobs can be seen in the list given below.

Black Mage: Mage

Mage Dragoon: Lancer & Marauder

Lancer & Marauder Red Mage: Swordfighter & Mage

Swordfighter & Mage Samurai: Ronin

Ronin Thief: Pugilist & Duelist

Pugilist & Duelist Berserker: Marauder & Swordsman

Marauder & Swordsman Warrior: Ronin & Swordsman

Ronin & Swordsman White Mage: Mage

Mage Knight: Swordfighter & Swordsman

Swordfighter & Swordsman Monk: Pugilist & Lancer

How to Unlock Expert Jobs

Expert jobs are just unlocked like the advanced jobs but the only difference here is you will need the specific advanced jobs to be unlocked to unlock the expert job. The only exception is the Cyclic Warrior.

The advanced jobs required for unlocking the expert jobs can be seen in the list below.

Breaker: Samurai, Dragoon, and Berserker

Samurai, Dragoon, and Berserker Liberator: Dragoon & Berserker

Dragoon & Berserker Paladin: White Mage & Knight

White Mage & Knight Dark Knight: Black Mage, Berserker, and Warrior

Black Mage, Berserker, and Warrior Void Knight: Red Mage & Knight

Red Mage & Knight Assassin: Monk & Thief

Monk & Thief Ninja: Thief & Samurai

Thief & Samurai Sage: White Mage & Black Mage

White Mage & Black Mage Tyrant: Monk and Red Mage

Monk and Red Mage Cyclic Warrior: For this, at any difficulty, you need to beat the game.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Basic Jobs

The following are all the basic jobs that you are going to find in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.

Swordsman

It is a warrior class that uses the Greatsword as a primary weapon for dealing damage to enemies. They can use the spinning slash ability that can do high damage to enemies.

However, greatsword decreases their speed of attacking and they cannot use any shield to protect themselves.

Duelist

Duelist is a close-range combat class that uses daggers for attacking enemies quickly.

This is a pretty quick class that attacks the weak spot of the enemies. Since it has weapons in both hands you can’t use a shield with this class.

Swordfighter

The Swordfighter is more like the swordsman but it can offer you good speed. With an increase in speed, the damage output is decreased but you can use a shield with it for intercepting enemy attacks and doing the counter-attacks.

This is a proper fighter class in which you can block enemies’ attacks using the shield and attack them with the sword.

Pugilist

This class is mostly used in hand-to-hand combats because of his amazing explosive fist ability.

It has a balance of defense and attack. Both hands will be used to attack enemies so you can’t use a shield with it.

Marauder

Marauder is an Axe user that can deal heavy damage to the enemies and even do one-hit kills using his Upheaval ability that can charge their axe for attack.

Axe is obviously a two-handed weapon so you wouldn’t be using any shield with it and for defense, you need to work on mobility.

Ronin

Ronin is a quick class that is the precursor of samurai. It has an amazing ability called Lai-Giri that can deal heavy damage to the enemies. In this, you basically charge a draw slash attack that deals damage to the enemies.

You can further charge this attack for increasing the damage output. You can’t use a shield with this class as well.

Lancer

The lancer is more of a mid-range fighter that relies on his Lance Hurl ability for dealing damage to enemies at a distance.

With this ability, they can hurl the enemy weapons in the direction of themselves. They have a specialization in using Lances but can’t use shields.

Mage

Mage is a job that totally relies on magic for dealing damage to enemies. This class can use shields as well for defending enemy’s attack.

The maces and shield make it a good melee fighter as well in case you run out of MP.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Advanced Jobs

The following are all the advanced jobs that you are going to find in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.

Black Mage

This is a specialized mage job class that relies on black magic for power attack spells. This job performs quite well in combat.

You can use this as a ranged class as well for attacking enemies using black magic spells and blocking their attacks using the shield.

Dragoon

It is a master of heavy damage class that can use the ability to jump and evade the enemy’s attack.

After that, they can land on enemies to deal even more damage. You can’t use a shield in this class for blocking enemy attacks. You will need to do it by jumping.

Red Mage

It is a combination of two classes, Swordfighter and Mage. It has an amazing ability called Chainspell in which you can make successive spell attacks on the enemies and block their attacks using the shield.

The quick spell attacks are going to deal a lot of damage to enemies.

Samurai

It is a better version of Ronin’s class with an amazing ability called Meikyo-Shisui. This ability not only restores MP while parrying but also increases the MP recovery during normal attacks.

This class uses the Katana without any shield since you don’t need one because of high mobility.

Thief

Thief is a melee fighter class that is a combination of Pugilist and Duelist jobs.

It comes with the Steal ability that Thief used to quickly dash forward and steal the enemy’s instant ability. The thief doesn’t even need the Soul Shield to do this.

Berserk

It is one of the highest damage dealing classes of the game with access to weapons like axes and greatswords. This class is meant to carry a heavy weapon so there is no shield available.

The Berserker ability that makes this class even deadlier increases the strength of the character for a brief time so they can deal more damage to enemies.

Warrior

The warriors are meant to fight head on, and they have access to a lot of weapons and shields that they can use in battle.

Moreover, they also have an ability called War Cry that can stagger the enemies in its radius and also recover HP for a short time.

White Mage

White mage job is more of a support class in the Stranger of Paradise. This class is known for casting white magic spells that are used in healing yourself and your allies.

Moreover, you can also revive the fallen allies with their white magic ability. They can also use shields for protection against enemy attacks.

Knight

It is the advanced Knight job that has access to different swords, shields, and abilities in Stranger of Paradise. This class has an ability called Blessing of Light.

After every successful guard, this ability is used and it unleashes a shockwave of light that hit and damages the enemies in its radius.

Monk

The Monk class is another hand-to-hand job class in Stranger of Paradise that is a combination of Lancer and Pugilist jobs.

Monk has an ability called focus that they can use for refilling their break gauge at the cost of MP and recover HP as well. They have access to the Pugilist and Lancer weapons and can’t use the shield.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Expert Jobs

Breaker

The Breaker is a soul burst master job that has access to different weapons but no shield. They have an ability called Zantetsuken which is basically a colossal blade.

That blade is used for attacking and destroying enemies in the game. Enemies who are taken out by this blade get finished with soul burst.

Liberator

Liberator is a class in Stranger of Paradise that has access to all types of weapons and shields available in the game.

This job serves as a guard because of its ability to Mighty Guard which decreases the damage taken by your allies and restores the HP.

Paladin

The Paladin job is known for turning the defense into offense. They have access to different swords and shields in the game.

There Holy Fang ability can be used for dealing additional holy damage when HP is at max. This ability also restores HP with every successful hit.

Dark Knight

This job is literally an offense machine in the game with access to almost all the available weapons.

At the cost of HP, their Souleater ability can be used for buffing your attacks with the Dark Damage that is going to damage your enemies severely.

Void Knight

It is the master of mage job with access to weapons like Swords, Katana, Daggers, and Axe. You can also use shields when playing with Void knight class.

Void Knight has an ability called Runic that is used for absorbing the magic attacks for restoring MP and after that converting these attacks into formidable attacks.

Assassin

Assassin is more of a killer job in the game that focuses on assassinating the enemies. The main focus of this class is landing critical hits.

The Assassinate ability of this class is going to help you a lot. The critical hits mark the enemy and do more attacks to finish the enemy with deadly slashes.

Ninja

The Ninja class is a master of ninjutsu class in the Stranger of Paradise that uses ninja tools instead of MP.

You can refill these special ninja tools by visiting the cube for using the ninjutsu ability again. This class works well with daggers, katana, and fist.

Sage

The sage is the advanced stage of the other spell casting jobs and is considered the master of spellcasting.

Sage has a brilliant ability called Magic Sigil. With this ability, Sage can toggle between black and white magic.

Moreover, when you cast a spell of either black or white magic you will also get the emblem of this color. These emblems are going to help you in casting spells a lot quicker.

Cyclic Warrior

The Cyclic Warrior job has access to the greatswords and axes but no shield. This class came with the Soul of Chaos ability that will help you in performing terrifying attacks.

It will reduce your MP but you can perform attacks like Tsunami, Earthquake, Whirlwind, or infernos.

Tyrant

The Tyrant has access to all the weapons and shields in the Stranger of Paradise.

The job is considered a master of elemental combat and has a great ability called Enchant. In this, they can use the magic of their choice to imbue their weapons with elements.