Stoneshard Classes Guide

Stoneshard offers the players to choose between four characters. In order to select them, you must know their traits, stats and their role in the game. In this guide on Stoneshard Classes, we’ve given each character along with their stats and traits.

Stoneshard Classes

In the game you’ll have four standard RPG classes to choose from. Each class having two perks, that can be acquired from the beginning; one passive and one active.

Also, it’s just a rumor that Archetypes restrict your character. In reality they help making your gameplay easier (and requires nothing).

In the end, make sure to finish the tutorial and defeat the Ascended Archon and learns the basics such as healing, pain, and intoxication.

Jorgrim

Jorgrim is a berserker class, perfect for the player that wants to go in and kill everything in close combat.

Jorgrim is your typical berserker class, mostly skilled in swords, maces, axes and shields.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This class is meant for those barbarian type players who want to start a killing rampage. In short, you’ll end up confronting your enemies.

Traits

Jorgrim consists of “Berserker Frenzy” as their unique trait. This trait has effects such as: receiving 10% more weapon damage and 15% more critical efficiency, upon each enemy kill.

Just make sure you take care of lower-class enemies first and then jump to the higher powers.

Statistics

Strength – 16

Agility – 11

Perception – 10

Vitality – 13

Willpower – 10

Arna

A strong, classic knight class that focuses on spells and magic. This class is helpful for players that want to practice magic without using health or any kind of melee weapon ability.

Traits

Arna has a unique trait called Vow of the Feat. Using this trait provides you with -5% cooldown duration along with –5% abilities energy cost.

The closer Arna gets to the opponents, more dangerous her combat will be.

Statistics

Strength – 14

Agility – 12

Perception – 10

Vitality – 10

Willpower – 12

Dirwin

In Stoneshard, Dirwin is an archer/rogue. Characters belonging to this class offer higher perception, which go well with its ability of using ranged weapons.

At the same time, this class can also do close ranged attacks will daggers and axes so, you are out of harm’s way.

Traits

Dirwin have Sharp Eye has a unique trait giving him the possibility of a -10% dodge and 10% additional received damage for 10 turns, making it more reliable for arrow strikes.

Statistics

Strength – 11

Agility – 12

Perception – 14

Vitality – 11

Willpower – 10

Jonna

Jonna plays the sorcerer/mage role in Stoneshard making it beneficial in long-range combat with different types of abilities.

Though the other classes are much superior to her when it comes to strength, still she can do close-ranged attacks with a dagger and defend herself.

Traits

Jonna’s unique trait is Arcane Lore. Which provides 2% extra magic power once each spell is learned, making the players learn multiple spells and continuing her reign as an intimidating mage.

Statistics