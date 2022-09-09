The Unstable Scout may have a menacing appearance, but he’s quite easy to take down once you know exactly how to deal with him. To help you out with figuring that out, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you how to defeat the Unstable Scout, one of the minibosses in Steelrising.

How to defeat Unstable Scout in Steelrising

You’ll encounter the Unstable Scout in an underground cave area during your playthrough of Steelrising. As soon as you get near the Unstable Scout, it’ll start charging toward you. But as it’s running towards you, you’ll quickly realize its biggest weakness – its movement speed.

Despite having an intimidating appearance, the Unstable Scout is not that tough of a boss to face due to its surprisingly slow movement speed. And on top of its slow movement speed, the Unstable Scout also happens to have no ranged attacks.

This means that all you need to do to take down the Unstable Scout is to keep some distance from it, and spam away with range attacks. This will allow you to easily take down around half its health without taking any damage yourself.

Another weakness the Unstable Scout has is its vulnerability to the Freeze debuff. So if your ranged weapon can inflict freeze, the Unstable Scout will become frozen after only a few shots.

This will give you a big opening to land some melee attacks on it. But one thing to note is that once the Freeze debuff wears off, the Unstable Scout gets up surprisingly quickly.

This can catch you off-guard, so make sure to keep an eye out for the Freeze indicator above its healthbar to see how much time you have to land attacks on it.

Once you get its health down to around the halfway point, it will reveal a new attack where it uses its head to land a spinning attack. While it spins its head, it moves much quicker than normal, so be prepared to evade.

After the Unstable Scout tries this attack, it will go back to its normal moveset. So all you need to do from there is just continue spamming away with your range weapon and then land melee attacks when it gets Frozen. In this way, the Unstable Scout will go down in no time.