State Of Decay 3 Has Made Exciting “Advancements,” Says Xbox Chief

State of Decay 3 was previously confirmed by developer Undead Labs to be evolving the third-person survival horror franchise in all aspects. Those evolutionary elements remain to be revealed to the public, but certainly has one fan pretty excited.

In a special appearance on the hundredth XboxEra Podcast episode on the weekend, Xbox chief Phil Spencer revealed that State of Decay 3 is easily one of his many anticipated games coming to Xbox Series consoles down the road.

Spencer has already been playing State of Decay 3 and loving all that the new installment offers. He particularly teased “some of the advancements” Undead Labs has made, which has him “really excited” about where the franchise is going.

“Looking at State of Decay 3, I’m incredibly excited about some of the advancements they’re going to make,” said Spencer. “They have this pattern, they’ve talked about it publicly from State of Decay 1 to 2 and 3 and what they want to do. We haven’t shown a lot of [State of Decay 3] but it’s a game I really enjoy playing. “I’m a big co-op player, I like building, I like resourcing, and I’m really excited about where that team’s going.”

State of Decay 3 was announced back in 2020 when it was still in early pre-production. Undead Labs has not provided another look at the game since then, but is believed to be placing a larger focus on rebuilding and fortifying strongholds. Considering that Spencer particularly pointed out building and resourcing elements, Undead Labs has apparently found a winning formula for its Xbox Series debut.

State of Decay 3 will be landing on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, while being available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. The new chapter remains to receive a release window but is speculated to be eying a release somewhere in 2023.