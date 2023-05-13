Mods are fun because they allow you to customize your weapons to your liking. This means that you can have a weapon catering to your own specific playstyle. There are quite a lot of mods for your character in SoD 2 and this State of Decay 2 Mods Guide will help you learn all about them.

Our State of Decay 2 Mods Guide will tell you how to attach mods to your Weapons in the Game and will tell you about some of the mods that are available, Including Facility and Muzzle Mods.

State of Decay 2 Mods

In addition to weapon mods, there are mods that add up to the functions of your facility and improve their abilities and output.

They may even be able to provide newer facilities that may not have been possible otherwise.

These mods are essential to your progress in the game as building up and maintaining facilities in your base and outposts is a vital component of the game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Most of the buildings and facilities in your base and your outposts have empty slots for you to add mods in there.

Once you have the appropriate mod for a particular facility, you just have to interact with the empty slot in that facility to add the mod to it.

Some mods help the buildings perform their functions, some upgrade or essentially enhance the functioning of the building while others add new features and functions to the buildings altogether.

Once you have the mod in your inventory, head over to it and press X. If your mod is compatible with the weapon that you have equipped at that particular time, then it will turn orange.

At this point, you can press X once again and the mod will attach to your weapon.

Remember that you will need to change your weapon if you have multiple weapons that a mod can be equipped with.

Press RT when you have the weapon selected to detach the mod. Let us go ahead and see some of the mods that are available in SoD 2 as of this time.