How To Solve Temple Eta Puzzle In Starfield

Your search for the gravitational anomaly will bring you to Pyrocyon III during the main mission, Into the Unknown in Starfield. On this planet, you will follow the subtle distortions on your scanner, eventually leading you to a stranger erect structure in the wasteland. It is a type of puzzle known as Temple Eta in Starfield by the locals.

This temple seems to radiate the same strange power that your artifacts have. After entering Temple Eta, you will be in a room with zero gravity. Large rotating rings in the middle of the room look like a gyroscope. This is the Temple Eta puzzle.

Starfield Into the Unknown Temple Eta Puzzle solution

The solution to this puzzle is quite simple. As you enter the room, you will enter a zero-gravity environment. This will allow you to move freely in all directions. Besides the large spinning ring in the middle of the room, you will notice sparks of light appearing at different points.

You must fly into these sparks as they appear in the Starfield Temple Eta. Each time you touch one of these light sparks, a note from a melody will play while the spinning rings’ speed keeps increasing.

After doing so several times, the spark will stop appearing, and all the rings will align. Now, you only need to fly through them to complete the Temple Eta puzzle in Starfield.

It is worth noting that each time you collect a spark, the time window for collecting the next spark gets smaller. This means the sparks will disappear earlier before reappearing in a different part of the room, making them difficult to collect.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you miss a spark, there is no need to be frustrated, as the puzzle’s progress does not reset. Just be quick on your feet; you will collect all the sparks at your own pace! Once you solve the puzzle, you will get your first Starfield Power.