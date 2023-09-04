Starfield Skill Tree Guide

Skill Tree in Starfield plays an important role as it allows you to purchase and unlock special skills. These skills determine how your character will be for a particular playthrough. There are a massive 82 skills in total which you can unlock. These skills are a part of 5 different skill trees in Starfield.

In this guide, we will take an extensive look at each skill tree, their tiers, their unique skills and skill ranks. This all sounds confusing but worry not. With our guide below you will soon be an expert in Starfield’s skill tree.

Starfield Skill Trees explained

Each skill tree in Starfield has its own unique skills like Physical skill tree deals with skills that boost your physical abilities. All skill trees are divided into 4 tiers. The first tier is available by default. To unlock the next tier, you need to invest a specific amount of skill points in the previous tier.

In a similar fashion, each skill is then divided into 4 ranks. You can unlock each rank by spending a skill point and by completing a specific rank challenge.

Physical skills tree

There is a total of 16 physical skills in Starfield. We have listed them all below alongside their upgrades.

Fitness

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rank 1 : You get an additional 10% oxygen available.

: You get an additional 10% oxygen available. Rank 2 : You get +20% more oxygen.

: You get +20% more oxygen. Rank 3 : 30% more oxygen is available to you.

: 30% more oxygen is available to you. Rank 4: This upgrade allows you to consume less amount of oxygen while doing power attacks and sprinting.

Stealth

Rank 1 : This allows you to deal 5% more damage with weapons equipped with suppressors. It becomes 25% more difficult for enemies to detect you while in stealth and you gain a stealth meter.

: This allows you to deal 5% more damage with weapons equipped with suppressors. It becomes 25% more difficult for enemies to detect you while in stealth and you gain a stealth meter. Rank 2 : This increases your stealth meter, and you deal an additional 10% damage with suppressed weapons. You also become an additional 50% more difficult to detect by your enemies during stealth.

: This increases your stealth meter, and you deal an additional 10% damage with suppressed weapons. You also become an additional 50% more difficult to detect by your enemies during stealth. Rank 3 : Now you get a full stealth meter while becoming 75% more difficult for enemies to detect you. You get +15% damage from supressed weapons.

: Now you get a full stealth meter while becoming 75% more difficult for enemies to detect you. You get +15% damage from supressed weapons. Rank 4: Enemies can’t detect you now when you are in stealth, and you deal +20% damage from supressed weapons. You no longer alert enemies if you try to open doors while in stealth.

Boxing

Rank 1 : You deal 25% more damage from melee attacks while consuming 25% less oxygen with power attacks.

: You deal 25% more damage from melee attacks while consuming 25% less oxygen with power attacks. Rank 2 : You deal 50% more damage to enemies from melee attacks while consuming 50% less oxygen with power attacks.

: You deal 50% more damage to enemies from melee attacks while consuming 50% less oxygen with power attacks. Rank 3 : You deal 75% more damage with melee attacks while consuming 30% less oxygen as a result of running.

: You deal 75% more damage with melee attacks while consuming 30% less oxygen as a result of running. Rank 4: You deal double damage from melee attacks and knock down enemies.

Wellness

Rank 1 : Your maximum HP increases by 10%.

: Your maximum HP increases by 10%. Rank 2 : Your maximum HP increases by 20%.

: Your maximum HP increases by 20%. Rank 3 : Your maximum HP increases by 30%.

: Your maximum HP increases by 30%. Rank 4: Your maximum HP increases by 40%.

Weightlifting

Rank 1 : Increases load capacity by 10kg.

: Increases load capacity by 10kg. Rank 2 : Increases load capacity by 25kg.

: Increases load capacity by 25kg. Rank 3 : Increases load capacity by 50kg.

: Increases load capacity by 50kg. Rank 4: You gain +50% resistance to stagger while your load capacity increases by 100kg.

The first tier of physical skills in Starfield ends here. We now move to the Tier 2 of physical skills.

Gymnastics

Rank 1: You take 15% less fall damage and can perform a combat slide while sprinting.

You take 15% less fall damage and can perform a combat slide while sprinting. Rank 2: Take 20% less fall damage and movement speed is increased in zero gravity.

Take 20% less fall damage and movement speed is increased in zero gravity. Rank 3: Regenerate a portion of oxygen after mantling, take 30% reduced fall damage and improved stability when firing weapons in zero gravity.

Regenerate a portion of oxygen after mantling, take 30% reduced fall damage and improved stability when firing weapons in zero gravity. Rank 4: You gain additional speed after a combat slide or mantling. Also gain additional height when you jump.

Energy Weapon Dissipation

Rank 1 : You take 5% less energy damage.

: You take 5% less energy damage. Rank 2 : You take 10% less energy damage.

: You take 10% less energy damage. Rank 3 : You take 15% less energy damage.

: You take 15% less energy damage. Rank 4: When your health is below 50%, there is a 25% chance of you returning the energy damage to the attacker.

Environmental Conditioning

Rank 1 : You gain +10% resistance to airborne environmental damage.

: You gain +10% resistance to airborne environmental damage. Rank 2 : You gain +10% resistance to thermal environmental damage.

: You gain +10% resistance to thermal environmental damage. Rank 3 : You gain +10% resistance to radiation/corrosive environmental damage.

: You gain +10% resistance to radiation/corrosive environmental damage. Rank 4: You no longer get afflicted easily from adverse environmental conditions.

Pain Tolerance

Rank 1 : You take 5% less physical damage.

: You take 5% less physical damage. Rank 2 : You take 10% less physical damage.

: You take 10% less physical damage. Rank 3 : You take 15% less physical damage.

: You take 15% less physical damage. Rank 4: If your health is below 25%, there is a 5% chance to ignore all physical damage.

Nutrition

Rank 1 : You gain 10% additional benefits from food and drinks.

: You gain 10% additional benefits from food and drinks. Rank 2 : You gain 20% additional benefits from food and drinks.

: You gain 20% additional benefits from food and drinks. Rank 3 : You gain 30% additional benefits from food and drinks.

: You gain 30% additional benefits from food and drinks. Rank 4: You gain 50% additional benefits from food and drinks.

We will handle Tier 3 physical skills in Starfield below.

Decontamination

Rank 1 : You get a minor chance to recover from infections automatically.

: You get a minor chance to recover from infections automatically. Rank 2 : You get a moderate chance to recover from infections automatically.

: You get a moderate chance to recover from infections automatically. Rank 3 : You get a major chance to recover from infections automatically.

: You get a major chance to recover from infections automatically. Rank 4: There is a 20% chance of avoiding any infection.

Martial Arts

Rank 1 : There is a +15% chance to land a critical attack with melee.

: There is a +15% chance to land a critical attack with melee. Rank 2 : There is a +15% chance to disarm any enemy with melee power attack.

: There is a +15% chance to disarm any enemy with melee power attack. Rank 3 : You take 10% less damage when using melee attacks.

: You take 10% less damage when using melee attacks. Rank 4: You return 50% damage to the enemy if you block their melee attacks.

Cellular Regeneration

Rank 1 : You get a minor chance to recover from injuries automatically.

: You get a minor chance to recover from injuries automatically. Rank 2 : You get a moderate chance to recover from injuries automatically.

: You get a moderate chance to recover from injuries automatically. Rank 3 : You get a major chance to recover from injuries automatically.

: You get a major chance to recover from injuries automatically. Rank 4: There is a 20% chance of avoiding any injury.

With this, we have finally reached Tier 4 of physical skill tree in Starfield.

Rejuvenation

Rank 1 : This allows you to regenerate HP slowly while not in combat.

: This allows you to regenerate HP slowly while not in combat. Rank 2 : This allows you to regenerate HP quickly while not in combat.

: This allows you to regenerate HP quickly while not in combat. Rank 3 : This allows you to regenerate HP faster while not in combat. You also regenerate health slowly even during combat.

: This allows you to regenerate HP faster while not in combat. You also regenerate health slowly even during combat. Rank 4: This allows you to regenerate HP very fast while not in combat. You also regenerate health quickly even during combat.

Concealment

Rank 1 : You do 2.5 times more ranged sneak damage and 4 times more melee sneak damage to enemies. Enemies’ mines are useless against you.

: You do 2.5 times more ranged sneak damage and 4 times more melee sneak damage to enemies. Enemies’ mines are useless against you. Rank 2 : You do 3 times more ranged sneak damage and 5 times more melee sneak damage to enemies. You no longer lose stealth by running while sneaking.

: You do 3 times more ranged sneak damage and 5 times more melee sneak damage to enemies. You no longer lose stealth by running while sneaking. Rank 3 : You do 3.5 times more ranged sneak damage and 8 times more melee sneak damage to enemies. You also blend in with the environment if you stay still while sneaking.

: You do 3.5 times more ranged sneak damage and 8 times more melee sneak damage to enemies. You also blend in with the environment if you stay still while sneaking. Rank 4: You do 4 times more ranged sneak damage and 10 times more melee sneak damage to enemies. If you use stealth while being detected, far enemies lose your sight.

Neurostrikes

Rank 1 : This gives you 10% chance to stun any NPC with melee attacks.

: This gives you 10% chance to stun any NPC with melee attacks. Rank 2 : This allows you to do additional EM damage with melee attacks.

: This allows you to do additional EM damage with melee attacks. Rank 3 : This gives you 20% chance to stun any NPC with melee attacks.

: This gives you 20% chance to stun any NPC with melee attacks. Rank 4: If you manage to stun any enemy, you also knock down all the surrounding enemies as a bonus.

Social skills tree

The Social skill tree in Starfield also contains 16 unique skills.

Theft

Rank 1 : This allows you to pickpocket any person.

: This allows you to pickpocket any person. Rank 2 : Your chances to pickpocket someone increase by 10%.

: Your chances to pickpocket someone increase by 10%. Rank 3 : Your chances to pickpocket someone increase by 30%.

: Your chances to pickpocket someone increase by 30%. Rank 4: Your chances to pickpocket someone increase by 50%. You can also steal holstered weapons.

Persuasion

Rank 1 : Your chance to persuade someone increases by 10%.

: Your chance to persuade someone increases by 10%. Rank 2 : Your chance to persuade someone increases by 20%.

: Your chance to persuade someone increases by 20%. Rank 3 : Your chance to persuade someone increases by 30%.

: Your chance to persuade someone increases by 30%. Rank 4: Your chance to persuade someone increases by 50%.

Scavenging

Rank 1 : This increases your chance to earn more credits from searching containers.

: This increases your chance to earn more credits from searching containers. Rank 2 : This increases your chance to get more ammo from searching containers.

: This increases your chance to get more ammo from searching containers. Rank 3 : This increases your chance to find more med packs/chems from searching containers.

: This increases your chance to find more med packs/chems from searching containers. Rank 4: This rank allows you to highlight targeted resources by using hand scanner.

Gastronomy

Rank 1 : This skill allows you to craft special food and drinks. You can also research more recipes now.

: This skill allows you to craft special food and drinks. You can also research more recipes now. Rank 2 : This rank allows you to research and craft food and drinks from gourmet category.

: This rank allows you to research and craft food and drinks from gourmet category. Rank 3 : This upgrade allows you to craft and research food and drinks from delicacies.

: This upgrade allows you to craft and research food and drinks from delicacies. Rank 4: This upgrade allows you to craft and research food and drinks from exotic category. You also get a chance to craft food and drinks without consuming resources.

Commerce

Rank 1 : You can now sell items for 10% more credits and buy items for 5% less credits.

: You can now sell items for 10% more credits and buy items for 5% less credits. Rank 2 : You can now sell items for 15% more credits and buy items for 10% less credits.

: You can now sell items for 15% more credits and buy items for 10% less credits. Rank 3 : You can now sell items for 20% more credits and buy items for 15% less credits.

: You can now sell items for 20% more credits and buy items for 15% less credits. Rank 4: You can now sell items for 25% more credits and buy items for 20% less credits.

Time to move to Tier 2 of Social Skill tree in Starfield.

Isolation

Rank 1 : This allows you to gain +15 resistance to damage and additional 10% weapon damage per helmet and spacesuit equipped. However, you need to be alone for this upgrade to come in effect.

: This allows you to gain +15 resistance to damage and additional 10% weapon damage per helmet and spacesuit equipped. However, you need to be alone for this upgrade to come in effect. Rank 2 : This allows you to gain +30 resistance to damage and additional 20% weapon damage per helmet and spacesuit equipped. However, you need to be alone for this upgrade to come in effect.

: This allows you to gain +30 resistance to damage and additional 20% weapon damage per helmet and spacesuit equipped. However, you need to be alone for this upgrade to come in effect. Rank 3 : This allows you to gain +45 resistance to damage and additional 30% weapon damage per helmet and spacesuit equipped. However, you need to be alone for this upgrade to come in effect.

: This allows you to gain +45 resistance to damage and additional 30% weapon damage per helmet and spacesuit equipped. However, you need to be alone for this upgrade to come in effect. Rank 4: This allows you to gain +60 resistance to damage and additional 40% weapon damage per helmet and spacesuit equipped. However, you need to be alone for this upgrade to come in effect.

Negotiation

Rank 1 : This allows you to bribe people during dialogue choices.

: This allows you to bribe people during dialogue choices. Rank 2 : You can now bribe people with 25% less money.

: You can now bribe people with 25% less money. Rank 3 : You can now bribe people with 50% less money.

: You can now bribe people with 50% less money. Rank 4: You can now bribe people without paying anything (chance based).

Diplomacy

Rank 1 : This allows you to calm any NPC who is up to your level.

: This allows you to calm any NPC who is up to your level. Rank 2 : This allows you to calm any NPC who is up to 10 levels higher than you.

: This allows you to calm any NPC who is up to 10 levels higher than you. Rank 3 : This allows you to calm any NPC who is up to 20 levels higher than you.

: This allows you to calm any NPC who is up to 20 levels higher than you. Rank 4: This allows you to calm any NPC unless you provoke them again.

Intimidation

Rank 1 : This allows you to make any NPC who is up to your level run away for a short period.

: This allows you to make any NPC who is up to your level run away for a short period. Rank 2 : This allows you to make any NPC who is up to 10 levels higher than you run away for a short period.

: This allows you to make any NPC who is up to 10 levels higher than you run away for a short period. Rank 3 : This allows you to make any NPC who is up to 20 levels higher than you run away for a short period.

: This allows you to make any NPC who is up to 20 levels higher than you run away for a short period. Rank 4: This allows you to make any NPC run away for a good amount of time.

Deception

Rank 1 : This makes up to 10% stronger ships to surrender to your demands. Enemies scan against you is less effective by 10%.

: This makes up to 10% stronger ships to surrender to your demands. Enemies scan against you is less effective by 10%. Rank 2 : This makes up to 20% stronger ships to surrender to your demands. Enemies scan against you is less effective by 20%.

: This makes up to 20% stronger ships to surrender to your demands. Enemies scan against you is less effective by 20%. Rank 3 : This makes up to 30% stronger ships to surrender to your demands. Enemies scan against you is less effective by 30%.

: This makes up to 30% stronger ships to surrender to your demands. Enemies scan against you is less effective by 30%. Rank 4: This makes up to 50% stronger ships to surrender to your demands. Enemies scan against you is less effective by 50%.

Tier 3 for Social Skill tree in Starfield has only 3 skills.

Leadership

Rank 1 : This makes your companions to gain affinity 25% faster than normal.

: This makes your companions to gain affinity 25% faster than normal. Rank 2 : This allows your companions to have +50HP and +50 carrying capacity.

: This allows your companions to have +50HP and +50 carrying capacity. Rank 3 : There is a chance for companions to heal you once your HP gets below 20%.

: There is a chance for companions to heal you once your HP gets below 20%. Rank 4: This allows your companions to get double bonus from combat. They can now get back up without your help.

Instigation

Rank 1 : This allows you to force any NPC up to your level to become hostile against their allies.

: This allows you to force any NPC up to your level to become hostile against their allies. Rank 2 : This allows you to force any NPC up 10 levels more than you to become hostile against their allies.

: This allows you to force any NPC up 10 levels more than you to become hostile against their allies. Rank 3 : This allows you to force any NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to become hostile against their allies.

: This allows you to force any NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to become hostile against their allies. Rank 4: This allows you to force any NPC to attack their allies until they are killed.

Outpost Management

Rank 1 : This allows to place more cargo links at outposts.

: This allows to place more cargo links at outposts. Rank 2 : This allows you to create more robots at outposts.

: This allows you to create more robots at outposts. Rank 3 : You can now put more people at outposts.

: You can now put more people at outposts. Rank 4: This doubles production from outpost extractors.

Tier 4 skills from Social Skill tree in Starfield are.

Ship Command

Rank 1 : This upgrade allows you to have 4 active crew members.

: This upgrade allows you to have 4 active crew members. Rank 2 : This upgrade allows you to have 5 active crew members.

: This upgrade allows you to have 5 active crew members. Rank 3 : This upgrade allows you to have 6 active crew members.

: This upgrade allows you to have 6 active crew members. Rank 4: This upgrade allows you to have 8 active crew members.

Manipulation

Rank 1 : This allows you to force any NPC up to your level to obey all your commands for a short period.

: This allows you to force any NPC up to your level to obey all your commands for a short period. Rank 2 : This allows you to force any NPC up to 10 levels more than you to obey all your commands for a short period.

: This allows you to force any NPC up to 10 levels more than you to obey all your commands for a short period. Rank 3 : This allows you to force any NPC up to 20 levels more than you to obey all your commands for a short period.

: This allows you to force any NPC up to 20 levels more than you to obey all your commands for a short period. Rank 4: This allows you to force any NPC to obey your commands for a long time.

Xenosociology

Rank 1 : This allows you to force any alien up to 10 levels more than you to run away for a short period.

: This allows you to force any alien up to 10 levels more than you to run away for a short period. Rank 2 : This allows you to force any alien up to 10 levels more than you to stop fighting for a short period.

: This allows you to force any alien up to 10 levels more than you to stop fighting for a short period. Rank 3 : This allows you to force any alien up to 10 levels more than you to attack their allies for a short period.

: This allows you to force any alien up to 10 levels more than you to attack their allies for a short period. Rank 4: This allows you to force any alien up to 10 levels more than you to obey commands for a short period.

Combat skills tree

There are 17 skills scattered across 4 tiers of Combat skill tree in Starfield.

Lasers

Rank 1 : This allows you to deal 10% additional damage with laser weapons.

: This allows you to deal 10% additional damage with laser weapons. Rank 2 : This allows you to deal 20% additional damage with laser weapons.

: This allows you to deal 20% additional damage with laser weapons. Rank 3 : This allows you to deal 30% additional damage with laser weapons.

: This allows you to deal 30% additional damage with laser weapons. Rank 4: You have a 5% chance to put any enemy on fire with your laser weapons.

Shotgun Certification

Rank 1 : You can now deal +10% damage with shotguns.

: You can now deal +10% damage with shotguns. Rank 2 : You can now deal +20% damage with shotguns.

: You can now deal +20% damage with shotguns. Rank 3 : You can now deal +30% damage with shotguns.

: You can now deal +30% damage with shotguns. Rank 4: If you kill an enemy with a shotgun, there is a chance to stun next enemies by using the same weapon.

Ballistics

Rank 1 : You now deal 10% additional damage with ballistic weapons.

: You now deal 10% additional damage with ballistic weapons. Rank 2 : You now deal 20% additional damage with ballistic weapons.

: You now deal 20% additional damage with ballistic weapons. Rank 3 : You now deal 30% additional damage with ballistic weapons.

: You now deal 30% additional damage with ballistic weapons. Rank 4: This increases ballistic weapons range by up to 30%.

Pistol Certification

Rank 1 : You can deal +10% damage with pistols.

: You can deal +10% damage with pistols. Rank 2 : You can deal +25% damage with pistols.

: You can deal +25% damage with pistols. Rank 3 : You can deal +50% damage with pistols.

: You can deal +50% damage with pistols. Rank 4: You now get a 25% additional chance to land a critical hit with pistols for 5 seconds.

Dueling

Rank 1 : This allows you to deal 25% additional damage with melee weapons while taking 10% less damage yourself.

: This allows you to deal 25% additional damage with melee weapons while taking 10% less damage yourself. Rank 2 : This upgrade allows you to run 20% faster for next 10 seconds while wielding a melee weapon.

: This upgrade allows you to run 20% faster for next 10 seconds while wielding a melee weapon. Rank 3 : This allows you to deal 50% additional damage with melee weapons while taking 15% less damage yourself.

: This allows you to deal 50% additional damage with melee weapons while taking 15% less damage yourself. Rank 4: If you kill someone with melee weapon, you get 10% of your maximum health back.

Below is a list of Tier 2 Combat Skill tree in Starfield.

Heavy Weapon Certification

Rank 1 : Your heavy weapons can now deal 10% additional damage.

: Your heavy weapons can now deal 10% additional damage. Rank 2 : Your heavy weapons can now deal 20% additional damage.

: Your heavy weapons can now deal 20% additional damage. Rank 3 : Your heavy weapons can now deal 30% additional damage.

: Your heavy weapons can now deal 30% additional damage. Rank 4: You gain 25% more resistance against physical damage when you aim down with a heavy weapon.

Demolitions

Rank 1 : This allows you to see the trajectory of your grenades with an additional 25% blast radius.

: This allows you to see the trajectory of your grenades with an additional 25% blast radius. Rank 2 : This allows your explosives to deal +25% damage.

: This allows your explosives to deal +25% damage. Rank 3 : You now receive 25% less damage from explosives.

: You now receive 25% less damage from explosives. Rank 4: All your bonuses from Rank 1 to Rank 3 are now doubled.

Incapacitation

Rank 1 : This upgrade increases damage from EM weapons by 5%.

: This upgrade increases damage from EM weapons by 5%. Rank 2 : This upgrade increases damage from EM weapons by 10%.

: This upgrade increases damage from EM weapons by 10%. Rank 3 : This upgrade increases damage from EM weapons by 15%.

: This upgrade increases damage from EM weapons by 15%. Rank 4: This upgrade gives you a 15% chance to deal up to 300% additional damage from your EM weapons.

Rifle Certification

Rank 1 : Your rifles now do 10% more damage.

: Your rifles now do 10% more damage. Rank 2 : Your rifles now do 20% more damage.

: Your rifles now do 20% more damage. Rank 3 : Your rifles now do 30% more damage.

: Your rifles now do 30% more damage. Rank 4: You can now reload your rifles 30% faster if you are still.

Particle Beams

Rank 1 : Your particle beam weapons now do 10% more damage.

: Your particle beam weapons now do 10% more damage. Rank 2 : Your particle beam weapons now do 20% more damage.

: Your particle beam weapons now do 20% more damage. Rank 3 : Your particle beam weapons now do 30% more damage.

: Your particle beam weapons now do 30% more damage. Rank 4: This increases your particle beam weapons critical chance by 5%.

Tier 3 of Combat Tree skill has 4 skills in Starfield

Rapid Reloading

Rank 1 : This allows you to reload your ballistic weapons 30% faster.

: This allows you to reload your ballistic weapons 30% faster. Rank 2 : This allows you to reload your Energy and EM weapons 30% faster.

: This allows you to reload your Energy and EM weapons 30% faster. Rank 3 : This allows you to reload your particle beam weapons 30% faster. You also gain additional 50% chance to avoid any interruption while reloading weapons.

: This allows you to reload your particle beam weapons 30% faster. You also gain additional 50% chance to avoid any interruption while reloading weapons. Rank 4: If you hit enemies, you get a chance to reload all of your weapons 50% faster for next 15 seconds.

Marksmanship

Rank 1 : You gain 3% additional chance to land a critical hit with manual weapons.

: You gain 3% additional chance to land a critical hit with manual weapons. Rank 2 : You gain 8% additional chance to land a critical hit with manual weapons.

: You gain 8% additional chance to land a critical hit with manual weapons. Rank 3 : You gain 15% additional chance to land a critical hit with manual weapons.

: You gain 15% additional chance to land a critical hit with manual weapons. Rank 4: This allows you to deal double damage with a ranged manual weapon without using a scope. If you are using scope, you knock down enemies.

Sniper Certification

Rank 1 : This skill makes scoped weapons more stable with less sway.

: This skill makes scoped weapons more stable with less sway. Rank 2 : You can now hold your breath for longer duration while aiming with a sniper.

: You can now hold your breath for longer duration while aiming with a sniper. Rank 3 : If you do a headshot with a scoped weapon, it increases critical strike chance by 25%.

: If you do a headshot with a scoped weapon, it increases critical strike chance by 25%. Rank 4: You can now deal 50% more damage with scoped weapons (only while attacking through the scope).

Targeting

Rank 1 : This ability allows you to mark 1 enemy within 25m range. It also increases your accuracy while you shoot without aiming.

: This ability allows you to mark 1 enemy within 25m range. It also increases your accuracy while you shoot without aiming. Rank 2 : This ability allows you to mark 2 enemies within 50m range. It also notably increases your accuracy while you shoot without aiming.

: This ability allows you to mark 2 enemies within 50m range. It also notably increases your accuracy while you shoot without aiming. Rank 3 : This ability allows you to mark 3 enemies within 75m range. It also greatly increases your accuracy while you shoot without aiming.

: This ability allows you to mark 3 enemies within 75m range. It also greatly increases your accuracy while you shoot without aiming. Rank 4: You get a 10% chance to disarm enemies if you shoot without aiming. It also marks 4 enemies within 100m range.

For the Tier 4 list of Combat Skills tree in Starfield, we have only 3 skills.

Crippling

Rank 1 : This increases the chance for human enemies to get downed by up to 30% after taking substantial damage.

: This increases the chance for human enemies to get downed by up to 30% after taking substantial damage. Rank 2 : This increases chance for humanoid enemies to not recover from downed state by up to 50%.

: This increases chance for humanoid enemies to not recover from downed state by up to 50%. Rank 3 : You can now easily put human enemies into downed state.

: You can now easily put human enemies into downed state. Rank 4: Rank 1 to Rank 3 now applies to all kinds of enemies. This ability also allows you to deal double damage to downed enemies.

Armor Penetration

Rank 1 : Enemies armor is now only 85% effective against your attacks.

: Enemies armor is now only 85% effective against your attacks. Rank 2 : Enemies armor is now only 70% effective against your attacks.

: Enemies armor is now only 70% effective against your attacks. Rank 3 : Enemies armor is now only 50% effective against your attacks.

: Enemies armor is now only 50% effective against your attacks. Rank 4: This ability decreases enemy’s total armor by 25% for next 6 seconds.

Sharpshooting

Rank 1 : Your critical damage with ranged weapons (headshot only) increases by 50%.

: Your critical damage with ranged weapons (headshot only) increases by 50%. Rank 2 : Your critical damage with ranged weapons (legs only) increases by 50%.

: Your critical damage with ranged weapons (legs only) increases by 50%. Rank 3 : This increases all kind of your critical damage by 50%.

: This increases all kind of your critical damage by 50%. Rank 4: If you land a kill with critical hit using a ranged weapon, your critical hit chance increases by 25% for next 20 seconds (ranged weapons only).

Science skills tree

There are 16 skills available in Science Skill tree of Starfield.

Surveying

Rank 1 : This skill increases hand scan distance by 20m and adds additional zoom to the scanner.

: This skill increases hand scan distance by 20m and adds additional zoom to the scanner. Rank 2 : This skill increases hand scan distance by 30m and adds a new level of zoom to the scanner.

: This skill increases hand scan distance by 30m and adds a new level of zoom to the scanner. Rank 3 : This skill increases hand scan distance by 40m and adds a new level of zoom to the scanner.

: This skill increases hand scan distance by 40m and adds a new level of zoom to the scanner. Rank 4: This skill increases hand scan distance by 50m and adds a new level of zoom to the scanner.

Medicine

Rank 1 : This upgrade allows you to restore 10% more health from health recovery items. Recovery speed also increases by 10%.

: This upgrade allows you to restore 10% more health from health recovery items. Recovery speed also increases by 10%. Rank 2 : This upgrade allows you to restore 20% more health from health recovery items. Recovery speed also increases by 20%.

: This upgrade allows you to restore 20% more health from health recovery items. Recovery speed also increases by 20%. Rank 3 : This upgrade allows you to restore 30% more health from health recovery items. Recovery speed also increases by 30%.

: This upgrade allows you to restore 30% more health from health recovery items. Recovery speed also increases by 30%. Rank 4: This upgrade allows you to restore 50% more health from health recovery items. Recovery speed also increases by 50%. You also cure an affliction randomly.

Geology

Rank 1 : You can now collect more common/uncommon resources from planet surfaces.

: You can now collect more common/uncommon resources from planet surfaces. Rank 2 : You can now collect more rare resources from planet surfaces.

: You can now collect more rare resources from planet surfaces. Rank 3 : You can now collect more exotic resources from planet surfaces.

: You can now collect more exotic resources from planet surfaces. Rank 4: The amount of rare inorganic resources you collect increase greatly.

Astrodynamics

Rank 1 : This ability increases jump drive’s gravity jump by 15%.

: This ability increases jump drive’s gravity jump by 15%. Rank 2 : Your jump drives now consume 15% less fuel.

: Your jump drives now consume 15% less fuel. Rank 3 : This ability improves both gravity jump’s range and fuel cost by 30%.

: This ability improves both gravity jump’s range and fuel cost by 30%. Rank 4: Your jump drives now consume 50% less fuel.

Research Methods

Rank 1 : Resource requirement for multiple instances is reduced by 10%.

: Resource requirement for multiple instances is reduced by 10%. Rank 2 : Resource requirement for multiple instances is reduced by 20%.

: Resource requirement for multiple instances is reduced by 20%. Rank 3 : Resource requirement for multiple instances is reduced by 40%.

: Resource requirement for multiple instances is reduced by 40%. Rank 4: Resource requirement for multiple instances is reduced by 60%.

For Tier 2 of Science Skills in Starfield, we have 5 skills again.

Scanning

Rank 1 : This allows you to obtain additional information about uncommon resources on planets and moons. You also gain additional information about roaming ships.

: This allows you to obtain additional information about uncommon resources on planets and moons. You also gain additional information about roaming ships. Rank 2 : This allows you to obtain additional information about rare resources on planets and moons. You also gain additional specific information about roaming ships.

: This allows you to obtain additional information about rare resources on planets and moons. You also gain additional specific information about roaming ships. Rank 3 : This allows you to obtain additional information about exotic resources on planets and moons. You also gain improved combat information about roaming ships.

: This allows you to obtain additional information about exotic resources on planets and moons. You also gain improved combat information about roaming ships. Rank 4: This allows you to obtain additional information about unique resources on planets and moons. You also gain additional information of all cargo on roaming ships.

Botany

Rank 1 : This allows you to grow more plants at your outposts, gather more information on them and collect uncommon organic materials from them.

: This allows you to grow more plants at your outposts, gather more information on them and collect uncommon organic materials from them. Rank 2 : This allows you to grow more plants at your outposts, gather more information on them and collect rare organic materials from them.

: This allows you to grow more plants at your outposts, gather more information on them and collect rare organic materials from them. Rank 3 : This allows you to grow more plants at your outposts, gather more information on them and collect exotic organic materials from them.

: This allows you to grow more plants at your outposts, gather more information on them and collect exotic organic materials from them. Rank 4: This allows you to grow more plants at your outposts, gather more information on them and collect rarer organic materials from them.

Zoology

Rank 1 : This allows you to extract common organic materials from living things without killing them. You can produce these animals at your outposts and even learn about them using hand scanner.

: This allows you to extract common organic materials from living things without killing them. You can produce these animals at your outposts and even learn about them using hand scanner. Rank 2 : This allows you to extract uncommon organic materials from living things without killing them. You can produce these animals at your outposts and even learn about them using hand scanner.

: This allows you to extract uncommon organic materials from living things without killing them. You can produce these animals at your outposts and even learn about them using hand scanner. Rank 3 : This allows you to extract common exotic materials from living things without killing them. You can produce these animals at your outposts and even learn about them using hand scanner.

: This allows you to extract common exotic materials from living things without killing them. You can produce these animals at your outposts and even learn about them using hand scanner. Rank 4: This allows you to extract rarer organic materials from living things without killing them. You can produce these animals at your outposts and even learn about them using hand scanner.

Weapon engineering

Rank 1 : This allows you to research improved weapon mods and craft them at the workbench.

: This allows you to research improved weapon mods and craft them at the workbench. Rank 2 : This allows you to research superior weapon mods and craft them at the workbench.

: This allows you to research superior weapon mods and craft them at the workbench. Rank 3 : This allows you to research cutting edge weapon mods and craft them at the workbench.

: This allows you to research cutting edge weapon mods and craft them at the workbench. Rank 4: This allows you to research master level weapon mods and craft them at the workbench.

Spacesuit Design

Rank 1 : This allows you to research improved mods and craft better spacesuits and helmets in a research lab.

: This allows you to research improved mods and craft better spacesuits and helmets in a research lab. Rank 2 : This allows you to research improved mods and craft superior spacesuits and helmets in a research lab.

: This allows you to research improved mods and craft superior spacesuits and helmets in a research lab. Rank 3 : This allows you to research improved mods and craft cutting edge spacesuits and helmets in a research lab.

: This allows you to research improved mods and craft cutting edge spacesuits and helmets in a research lab. Rank 4: You can craft spacesuits and helmets for free sometimes.

Tier 3 of Science Skill tree in starfield also has 3 skills to choose from.

Chemistry

Rank 1 : This upgrade allows you to research, and craft improved chems at a lab.

: This upgrade allows you to research, and craft improved chems at a lab. Rank 2 : This upgrade allows you to research, and craft superior chems at a lab.

: This upgrade allows you to research, and craft superior chems at a lab. Rank 3 : This upgrade allows you to research, and craft cutting edge chems at a lab.

: This upgrade allows you to research, and craft cutting edge chems at a lab. Rank 4: Randomly you get triple amount of chems.

Astrophysics

Rank 1 : This allows you to scan moons of the planet you are currently on. There is also a 10% chance to find a trait in the process.

: This allows you to scan moons of the planet you are currently on. There is also a 10% chance to find a trait in the process. Rank 2 : This allows you to scan any moon of the system you are currently in. There is also a 20% chance to find a trait in the process.

: This allows you to scan any moon of the system you are currently in. There is also a 20% chance to find a trait in the process. Rank 3 : This allows you to scan any moon within 16 light years of your current location. There is also a 30% chance to find a trait in the process.

: This allows you to scan any moon within 16 light years of your current location. There is also a 30% chance to find a trait in the process. Rank 4: This allows you to scan any moon within 30 light years of your current location. There is also a 50% chance to find a trait in the process.

Outpost Engineering

Rank 1 : This ability allows you to research, and craft improved outpost modules at a research lab.

: This ability allows you to research, and craft improved outpost modules at a research lab. Rank 2 : This ability allows you to research, and craft superior outpost modules at a research lab.

: This ability allows you to research, and craft superior outpost modules at a research lab. Rank 3 : This ability allows you to research, and craft cutting edge outpost modules at a research lab.

: This ability allows you to research, and craft cutting edge outpost modules at a research lab. Rank 4: Outpost modules cost is significantly reduced by up to 50%.

The following 3 skills belong to the tier 4 of Science Skill tree in Starfield.

Planetary Habitation

Rank 1 : This increases your total outposts number to 4 and allows you to build outposts on freezing/inferno planets.

: This increases your total outposts number to 4 and allows you to build outposts on freezing/inferno planets. Rank 2 : This increases your total outposts number to 8 and allows you to build outposts on extreme pressure planets.

: This increases your total outposts number to 8 and allows you to build outposts on extreme pressure planets. Rank 3 : This increases your total outposts number to 12 and allows you to build outposts on toxic/corrosive planets.

: This increases your total outposts number to 12 and allows you to build outposts on toxic/corrosive planets. Rank 4: This increases your total outposts number to 16 and allows you to build outposts on extreme gravity planets.

Aneutronic Fusion

Rank 1 : This increases ship reactor’s output by 1 power unit.

: This increases ship reactor’s output by 1 power unit. Rank 2 : This increases ship reactor’s output by 2 power unit.

: This increases ship reactor’s output by 2 power unit. Rank 3 : This increases ship reactor’s output by 3 power unit.

: This increases ship reactor’s output by 3 power unit. Rank 4: This increases ship reactor’s output by 5 power unit.

Special Projects

Rank 1 : This allows you to research projects at a lab.

: This allows you to research projects at a lab. Rank 2 : This upgrade allows you to use any industrial bench to craft rare components.

: This upgrade allows you to use any industrial bench to craft rare components. Rank 3 : This upgrade allows you to use any industrial bench to craft exotic components.

: This upgrade allows you to use any industrial bench to craft exotic components. Rank 4: This upgrade allows you to use any industrial bench to craft unique components. You also get more resources from extractors randomly.

Tech skills tree

There are 17 skills that belong to Tech Skill tree of Starfield spread across 4 tiers.

Piloting

Rank 1 : This ability unlocks ship thrusters for you to use.

: This ability unlocks ship thrusters for you to use. Rank 2 : You get better control over your ship’s movements.

: You get better control over your ship’s movements. Rank 3 : You can now pilot B-class ships.

: You can now pilot B-class ships. Rank 4: You can now pilot C-class ships.

Targeting Control Systems

Rank 1 : This allows you to use your ship’s targeting mechanism.

: This allows you to use your ship’s targeting mechanism. Rank 2 : You now gain upper hand against targeted ships. Their fire rate against you decreases by 25% and your lock on time increases by 15%.

: You now gain upper hand against targeted ships. Their fire rate against you decreases by 25% and your lock on time increases by 15%. Rank 3 : You can now lock on to enemy’s ships 30% faster. The chance to land a critical hit on a locked ship also increases by 10%.

: You can now lock on to enemy’s ships 30% faster. The chance to land a critical hit on a locked ship also increases by 10%. Rank 4: You can now lock on to enemy’s ships 60% faster. You now deal 20% more system damage to enemies’ ships when locked on.

Security

Rank 1 : You get 2 auto attempts and can now attempt advanced locks to hack.

: You get 2 auto attempts and can now attempt advanced locks to hack. Rank 2 : You get 3 auto attempts and can now attempt expert locks to hack.

: You get 3 auto attempts and can now attempt expert locks to hack. Rank 3 : You get 4 auto attempts and can now attempt master level locks to hack.

: You get 4 auto attempts and can now attempt master level locks to hack. Rank 4: You get 5 auto attempts and can use a digipack to eliminate unnecessary keys.

Boost Pack Training

Rank 1 : You get access to boost packs.

: You get access to boost packs. Rank 2 : Fuel consumption is reduced after using a boost pack.

: Fuel consumption is reduced after using a boost pack. Rank 3 : At this rank, fuel of boost pack regenerates a lot faster.

: At this rank, fuel of boost pack regenerates a lot faster. Rank 4: All bonuses from Rank 1 to Rank 3 are now doubled.

Ballistic Weapon Systems

Rank 1 : This upgrade reduces ballistic weapons cost by 20% and increases damage by 10% in targeting mode.

: This upgrade reduces ballistic weapons cost by 20% and increases damage by 10% in targeting mode. Rank 2 : This upgrade increases recharge speed of ballistic weapons by 15% and damage by 20%.

: This upgrade increases recharge speed of ballistic weapons by 15% and damage by 20%. Rank 3 : This upgrade increases recharge speed of ballistic weapons by 30% and damage by 30%.

: This upgrade increases recharge speed of ballistic weapons by 30% and damage by 30%. Rank 4: This upgrade allows your ship’s ballistic weapons to deal up to 50% more damage on enemy ship’s individual systems.

For Tech Skills tree tier 2 in Starfield, we have 4 skills.

Engine Systems

Rank 1 : This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum speed by 10%.

: This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum speed by 10%. Rank 2 : Now your ship has shorter cooldown periods being accompanied by long boosts.

: Now your ship has shorter cooldown periods being accompanied by long boosts. Rank 3 : This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum speed by 20%.

: This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum speed by 20%. Rank 4: Enemies can no longer target you when your ship is in boost mode.

Shield Systems

Rank 1 : This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum shield by 20%.

: This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum shield by 20%. Rank 2 : This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum shield by 40%.

: This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum shield by 40%. Rank 3 : This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum shield by 60%.

: This upgrade increases your ship’s maximum shield by 60%. Rank 4: There is a chance to negate all damage to the ship from enemies.

Payloads

Rank 1 : Your ship can now carry 10% more cargo.

: Your ship can now carry 10% more cargo. Rank 2 : Your ship can now carry 20% more cargo.

: Your ship can now carry 20% more cargo. Rank 3 : Your ship can now carry 30% more cargo.

: Your ship can now carry 30% more cargo. Rank 4: Your ship can now carry 50% more cargo.

Energy Weapon Systems

Rank 1 : This upgrade increases damage from ship’s energy weapons by 10% and reduce their cost by 15% in targeting mode only.

: This upgrade increases damage from ship’s energy weapons by 10% and reduce their cost by 15% in targeting mode only. Rank 2 : This upgrade increases damage from ship’s energy weapons by 20% and reduce their cost by 30% in targeting mode only.

: This upgrade increases damage from ship’s energy weapons by 20% and reduce their cost by 30% in targeting mode only. Rank 3 : This upgrade increases damage from ship’s energy weapons by 30% and reduce their cost by 45% in targeting mode only.

: This upgrade increases damage from ship’s energy weapons by 30% and reduce their cost by 45% in targeting mode only. Rank 4: Now your ship’s energy weapons recharge 30% faster.

For tier 3 of Tech skills tree in Starfield, we have 5 more skills to acquire.

Starship Design

Rank 1 : With this upgrade you can now install improved modules on your ship.

: With this upgrade you can now install improved modules on your ship. Rank 2 : With this upgrade you can now install superior modules on your ship.

: With this upgrade you can now install superior modules on your ship. Rank 3 : With this upgrade you can now install cutting edge modules on your ship.

: With this upgrade you can now install cutting edge modules on your ship. Rank 4: With this upgrade you can now install experimental modules on your ship.

Robotics

Rank 1 : This allows you to force any robots who is up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting. You also deal additional 10% damage to all robots and turrets.

: This allows you to force any robots who is up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting. You also deal additional 10% damage to all robots and turrets. Rank 2 : This allows you to force any robots who is up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting. You also deal additional 20% damage to all robots and turrets.

: This allows you to force any robots who is up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting. You also deal additional 20% damage to all robots and turrets. Rank 3 : This allows you to force any robots who is up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting. You also deal additional 30% damage to all robots and turrets.

: This allows you to force any robots who is up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting. You also deal additional 30% damage to all robots and turrets. Rank 4: This allows you to force any robots who is up to 10 levels higher than you to obey your commands.

Starship Engineering

Rank 1 : This ability repairs all system of your ship 10% faster.

: This ability repairs all system of your ship 10% faster. Rank 2 : Your ship’s systems can negate 25% of incoming damage.

: Your ship’s systems can negate 25% of incoming damage. Rank 3 : This ability repairs all system of your ship 25% faster.

: This ability repairs all system of your ship 25% faster. Rank 4: There is a chance to repair a full system when repairing only one block.

Missile Weapon System

Rank 1 : This allows your ship’s missiles to do 10% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 20%.

: This allows your ship’s missiles to do 10% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 20%. Rank 2 : This allows your ship’s missiles to do 20% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 40%.

: This allows your ship’s missiles to do 20% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 40%. Rank 3 : This allows your ship’s missiles to do 30% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 60%.

: This allows your ship’s missiles to do 30% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 60%. Rank 4: At this rank, your ship’s missiles have 20% more range and speed.

Particle Beam Weapon System

Rank 1 : This allows your ship’s particle beam weapons to do 10% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 10%.

: This allows your ship’s particle beam weapons to do 10% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 10%. Rank 2 : This allows your ship’s particle beam weapons to do 20% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 20%.

: This allows your ship’s particle beam weapons to do 20% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 20%. Rank 3 : This allows your ship’s particle beam weapons to do 30% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 30%.

: This allows your ship’s particle beam weapons to do 30% more damage to enemies and their cost is reduced by 30%. Rank 4: Your ship’s particle beam weapons have a much higher chance to deal a critical hit.

For the final Tier of Tech Skills tree n Starfield, we have the following 3 skills.

Boost Assault Training

Rank 1 : You ignite and damage nearby enemies upon using boost.

: You ignite and damage nearby enemies upon using boost. Rank 2 : There is a chance to knockdown close enemies when you boost.

: There is a chance to knockdown close enemies when you boost. Rank 3 : This ability allows you to hover when you aim while boosting at the expense of the fuel.

: This ability allows you to hover when you aim while boosting at the expense of the fuel. Rank 4: You now slow time by 30% while hovering from Rank 3.

Automated Weapon Systems

Rank 1 : This upgrade allows automated weapons of the ship to deal 10% more damage and cost 20% less.

: This upgrade allows automated weapons of the ship to deal 10% more damage and cost 20% less. Rank 2 : This upgrade allows automated weapons of the ship to deal 20% more damage and cost 30% less. The damage to the ship is also reduced by 20% only in targeting mode.

: This upgrade allows automated weapons of the ship to deal 20% more damage and cost 30% less. The damage to the ship is also reduced by 20% only in targeting mode. Rank 3 : This upgrade allows automated weapons of the ship to deal 30% more damage and cost 40% less. You now have 20% better chance for a critical hit against enemy’s sub-systems.

: This upgrade allows automated weapons of the ship to deal 30% more damage and cost 40% less. You now have 20% better chance for a critical hit against enemy’s sub-systems. Rank 4: This upgrade recharges your ship’s turrets 40% faster and deal 20% more damage to enemy’s sub-systems.

EM Weapon Systems