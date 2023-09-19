How To Use Thrusters On Ship In Starfield

In Starfield, you will travel across the galaxy and fight enemies with your ship, so you will need Thrusters to boost speed, mobility, and maneuverability. Many Starfield players don’t know how to operate the spaceship thrusters.

If you don’t know how to operate them, don’t worry; I will help you unlock and use Thrusters.

How to unlock Ship Thrusters in Starfield

The thrusters on your spaceship are already installed, but the game doesn’t give you control over maneuvering it. Unlocking the Thrusters in Starfield is very easy.

First, you have to head to your Starfield Skill Chart. From there, select the “Tech Tab”. Unlock the Piloting Skill by spending 1 Skill Point. You can also unlock the Piloting Skil by completing the Piloting Mission in Starfield. Once done, you are ready to use the Starfield Ship Thrusters.

How to Use Ship Thrusters

After you have taken care of the Piloting Skill, it is time to learn how to use the thrusters. Starfield has explained many of its mechanics but not about using the spaceship thrusters.

It is important to effectively operate the thruster as it will give you an upper hand against your foes during space fights in Starfield by performing acrobats and accurate steers. For that, you need to learn to control the thrusters. I have covered Thrusters Control for PC and Xbox players, so no one has to worry. Follow the Thrusters controls below and boost your Spaceship in Starfield.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Controls for PC

You must hold the “Space” button for PC while flying the spaceship. Meanwhile, you can use the W, A, S, and D keys to control its directions.

Press the “Left Shift” key on your keyboard to boost the thrusters in Starfield.

Controls for Xbox

Xbox controls are very simple. You have to hold the “RB” button on your controller, and you can steer your ship by moving the “left thumbstick.”