How To Get Reckless Bombardment In Starfield

Among the list of unique weapons in the Starfield game, Reckless Bombardment stands out being one of the most expensive weapons in the game. A Ballistic Heavy Weapon, the Reckless Bombardment is a unique variant of the Negotiator and comes pre-equipped with multiple mods. Being a unique weapon, Reckless Bombardment can only be found in one place in Starfield and we are here to show you where.

Starfield Reckless Bombardment location

For those interested in ballistic heavy weapons, unfortunately, the Reckless Bombardment can only be obtained while going through the Hostile Intelligence quest. This quest is part of the UC Vanguard questline, where you will meet a vendor named Gaulter Azevedo as an optional objective.

After Hadrian talks to you about The Aceles and heading to Londinion, turn around and head towards the optional objective marker. There you will see Gaulter standing near a bunch of screens.

You need to speak with this Lt Gualter in order to get the Reckless Bombardment weapon. The weapon is quite expensive compared to others so make sure to have extra credits with you before you set off to buy this weapon in the game. If you miss the chance to buy it during the mission, you will not be able to do so later.

Reckless Bombardment comes with the Crippling special weapon effect. Because of that, it deals 30% bonus damage after you hit an enemy’s limbs with it. Being a ballistic weapon, Reckless Bombardment is extremely effective against non-shielded enemies.

Stats

Manufacturer : Allied Armaments

: Allied Armaments Type : Ranged

: Ranged Class : Heavy Weapon

: Heavy Weapon Ammo Type : 40mm XPL

: 40mm XPL Clip Size : 10

: 10 BPS : 12

: 12 Range : 40m

: 40m Weight : 14.15 kg

: 14.15 kg Sale Value : 78751 credits

: 78751 credits Accuracy : 65.5%

: 65.5% Mods Slots: 5

There are a total of five mods available for this weapon. All of them are pre-installed on the weapons. These mods include Hornet Nest, Recon Laser Sight, Reflex Sight, Stabilizing Barrel, and Tactical Stock.