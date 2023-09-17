How To Build Millennium Falcon In Starfield

Starfield features all kinds of spaceships that you can use to traverse more than 100 star systems. While the game gives you flexibility in character creation using the Character Creator option, it does not hold you back in customizing your ships to make them look exactly as you desire. This way, you can build your favorite star ships, such as the Normandy from Mass Effect or the Millennium Falcon in Starfield from the Star Wars Series.

This guide covers all the components and relevant perks and abilities you need to achieve before making the Millennium Falcon in Starfield.

Building the Millenium Falcon in Starfield

To build Star Wars Millennium Falcon in Starfield, you must consider focusing on two perks: Piloting (Rank 3) and Starship Design (Rank 3). In addition to that, you must accumulate a ton of credits, specifically up to 130,000. You will require even more credits if you aim to pile up the ship with weapons.

As you reach New Atlantis in Starfield for the first time, you will gain access to the Ship Builder System. With this system, you can create new ships or rebuild the existing ones by visiting a Ship Services Technician.

You can pursue several quests available in the game to gain this heavy amount of credits. During these quests, you will encounter several resource-rich planets, especially contraband items you can trade for credits.

All Ship Parts and Components for Millennium Falcon

The following ship components and weapons will be sufficient to build the Millennium Falcon in Starfield.

Bay

Stability Pro Landing Bay

Docker

100DP Slim Docker

Cockpit

Viking CP-100 Cockpit

Engines

White Dwarf 3000 Engine x3

Fuel

M30 Ulysses He3 Tank x2

Gear

Akku-Lander 11 – Landing Gear x5

Habs

Nova Galactic Living Quarters 2×1 x 2

Nova Galactic Control Station 2×1

Nova Galactic Companionway 1×1 x 3

Nova Galactic Workshop 2×1

Nova Galactic Storeroom 1×1

Stroud Storeroom 1×1

Grave Drive

R-2000 Alpha Grav Drive

Reactor

360T Stellarator Reactor

Shields

10S Protector Shield Generator

Structural