Where To Find Midtown Minerals In Starfield

Starfield has a variety of stores like the Midtown Minerals, where you can find almost everything needed in its raw form. The shop is not difficult to locate as it is in one of the game’s major cities. Want to know more about the location of Midtown Minerals? No worries, as this guide will cover it all.

Starfield Midtown Minerals Location

Midtown Minerals is a resource-filled shop that is quite easy to find. To locate this resource-filled store, you first need to land on Akila planet, which is present in the Cheyenne System. Then choose Akila city and land here. Go through the city’s main gates and head straight towards the stairs.

After the first set of stairs, stop in front of The Rock, the Freestar Rangers’ base in Starfield. Take a sharp left turn, and you’ll see a large board with the name Midtown Minerals written on it. This sign is much less visible if you look for it in the dark, so look for a worn-out metal shop with a sturdy door.

Go inside, and you’ll see a young woman named Alejandra Kane standing behind the counter. There is also a chair beside her, which has a significant purpose. Talk to her, and she’ll pull up her resource inventory in Starfield.

How to get missing items from Midtown Minerals?

Midtown Minerals has quite a good stock of minerals at all times, but sometimes, you require a different resource that is not present. This can happen as the inventory rotates randomly.

To help with this problem, here’s what you can do. Look for chairs in the corners of the shop. These chairs can be used for rest, moving the time forward for rotating items in the shop’s inventory.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Use the chair to rest and talk to Alejandra Kane, the Midtown Minerals owner in Starfield. Hopefully, you’ll get the resources you need. If not, you can try it again.