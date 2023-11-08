Should You Accept Maldonado’s Offer In Starfield

After you complete ‘Missed Connections’, you’ll immediately move on to the ‘Missed the Marked’ side quest in Starfield. You are tasked with finding a missing courier by Helena Strickland. You soon discover that the courier is dead. This is where Maldonado comes in. He is the one behind the murder. You confront him and either fight with him or accept Maldonado’s offer in Starfield.

In this guide, we’ll review the consequences of both choices so you can make an informed decision.

Maldonado Location in Starfield

After you enter the outpost on Hawley and meet with Boniface, head deeper into the facility until you locate a workbench. Right towards the left of the workbench, you’ll find an office key. Pick it up and then simply follow the quest marker.

You’ll eventually find yourself on the third floor. Use the office key to unlock the office door. Once you’re inside, use the terminal to unlock the storage room. Maldonado can be found back there.

Should You Accept or Refuse Maldonaldo’s Offer?

I will recommend that you should reject Maldonaldo’s offer in Starfield. Considering the offer, anyone can agree, but you should instantly reject his offer and fight him. Extra 1600 Credits is not much; you can make more than that through story progress.

Also, you cannot risk your relationship with your companion, and it is morally incorrect to spare a criminal who has crimes on his hands.

Maldonaldo’s Offer Choices and Their Consequences in Starfield

You only need to choose from the following two options once you confront Maldonaldo during the Missed the Mark quest.

Accept the bribe

You can accept his bribe and let him get away with his crimes if you choose the “You’ve got a deal. Bonifac’s all yours. Now hand over my money.” dialogue option. This not only means that Maldonado gets to live, but you also have to kill Bonifac. Once you’re done, simply head back to Helena.

You will receive your extra 1600 Credits, but sparing Maldonaldo in Starfield will result in a bad relationship with your companions. After you’ve killed him, loot his body for the ‘Reliant Medical’ slate and head back to Helena.

Fight Maldonaldo

This scenario occurs when you select the “We’re leaving here with the data, Maldonado.” Which results in rejecting the bribe and starting the fight with Maldonado. The only consequence of this choice is that you will lose an extra 1600 Credits.

But it is always better to make sure you serve justice. Killing Maldonado, who has committed several crimes, will be a moral victory in Starfield. This will also impact a positive relationship with your Starfield companion.

If you choose to Fight Maldonado, Helena Strickland will give you some rewards. You’ll receive 3700 credits instead of Maldonado’s 5300.