Starfield Lost And Found Walkthrough

Want to get paid for finding a few items in a fancy resort? Look no further than the Lost and Found side quest which allows you to get paid generously for finding a few lost items for a concierge in Starfield.

How to unlock the Lost and Found mission

To unlock the Lost and Found side mission in Starfield, you need to make your way to the Paradiso Hotel and speak with its receptionist Dirk.

The Paradiso Hotel is located on the planet Porrima II in the Porrima system.

How to complete Lost and Found in Starfield

After speaking with Dirk, interact with the computer right beside him and load up the Lost and Found file. That will update your mission log with four lost items that you need to find for Dirk.

Key Card

Slate

Wedding Ring

Thermos

The Lost Key Card location

Start by taking the elevator of the Paradiso Hotel to the premium suites on the fifth floor. When you get off the elevator, search the sitting area to find a Key Card on the floor.

The Lost Slate location

Take the elevator again but this to the roo top terrace. Take a right after getting off towards the sitting area. Reach the last couch and you will find the lost Slate on the ground to its left as shown in the image below.

The Lost Wedding Ring

The next item to find in the Lost and Found mission of Starfield is a Wedding Ring. Return to the lobby using the elevator and head out of the hotel towards the beach.

The Lost Wedding Ring will be on the ground, under the restaurant beside the shoreline as shown in the image below.

The Lost Thermos

Your last item is the Lost Thermos which can be found by running past the resort as you make your way back from the beach toward the landing pad. The thermos will be placed beside some rocks and shroud.

Return to Dirk

Once all of the lost items are found, head back to Dirk at the reception of the Paradiso Hotel to complete the Lost and Found side quest in Starfield.

Starfield- Lost and Found mission rewards