Stardew Valley Trash Bear Interaction Guide

Trash Bear is one of the latest additions to Stardew Valley’s update 1.4. This NPC serves one main function: to clean the valley by cleaning up trash. However, you’ll have to complete his quest to make him clean up the messes around Stardew Valley.

In this guide, we will cover everything there is to know about the Trash Bear, including where he’s found, what you need to do to complete his quest, and the rewards you get for completing said quest.

Stardew Valley Trash Bear Location

The Trash Bear won’t appear in your world until you reach Year 3 in Stardew Valley. Once you reach Year 3, wait for the first non-rainy day of the year. If your third year does happen to start on a rainy day, the best you can do is wait it out.

The Trash Bear itself can be found in the Cindersap Forest. Enter the forest near Marnie’s Ranch where you’ll spot a wooden bridge. This bridge will take you to a small island where you can head south to find the bear near a sewer grate.

How to complete Trash Bear’s quest?

Interact with Trash Bear and a thought bubble will pop above his head. This will show you a specific item that the NPC wants you to find and bring to him. You’ll have to bring him a total of four items. Two foraged items and two cooked meals.

It is important to note that the items he’ll ask you to bring will vary depending on the season and they may be different for every player. Once you bring him the two foraged items bring him two cooked meals. After this, Trash Bear will begin to play his flute and fly away.

Quest rewards

Once he flies away, he performs a series of cleanups throughout Stardew Valley. These cleanups are purely aesthetic and do not grant any bonus items or quests. Upon completing his quest, Trash Bear will do the following:

Clean up the trash near Pam’s house.

Clean up the trash near the sewer grate.

Upgrade the dog house next to the Stardrop Saloon.

Once all three tasks are done, the bear will fly away never to be seen again.