StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm Regional Release Times Detailed

By Haider Khan

If you’re anxiously awaiting the Heart of Swarm expansion for StarCraft II, then you’ll be pleased to know that Blizzard has put out a list of the worldwide times of when the servers will go live.

The Heart of Swarm expansion pack will require a connection to the Blizzard Battlen.net servers to play. This means that if you somehow managed to obtain a copy early, it will not run on the servers. Players will also obviously need the original StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty to play the expansion.

The following are the local times of server availability for associated regions:

Southeast Asia

Indochina Time (Bangkok): 8:01 p.m. March 11
Philippine Time (Manila): 9:01 p.m. March 11
Singapore Time: 9:01 p.m. March 11
Australian Western Time (Perth): 9:01 p.m. March 11
Australian Eastern Time (Sydney): 12:01 a.m. March 12
New Zealand Standard Time: 2:01 a.m. March 12

Korea and Taiwan

China Standard Time (Taiwan): 1:01 a.m. March 12
Korea Standard Time (Seoul): 2:01 a.m. March 12

EU

Moscow Standard Time: 3:01 a.m. March 12
Eastern European Time (Athens): 2:01 a.m. March 12
South African Standard Time: 1:01 a.m. March 12
Central European Time (Paris): 12:01 a.m. March 12
Greenwich Mean Time (London): 11:01 p.m. March 11

Americas

Brazil Standard Time (Sao Paulo): 4:01 a.m. March 12
Eastern Daylight Saving Time: 3:01 a.m. March 12
Central Daylight Saving Time: 2:01 a.m. March 12
Mountain Daylight Saving Time: 1:01 a.m. March 12
Pacific Daylight Saving Time: 12:01 a.m. March 12
Hawaii Standard Time: 9:01 p.m. March 11

Of course, these timings are a subject to change, so you might want to keep an eye on those SC2 Twitter feeds in case of any changes.

