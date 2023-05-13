StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm Regional Release Times Detailed

If you’re anxiously awaiting the Heart of Swarm expansion for StarCraft II, then you’ll be pleased to know that Blizzard has put out a list of the worldwide times of when the servers will go live.

The Heart of Swarm expansion pack will require a connection to the Blizzard Battlen.net servers to play. This means that if you somehow managed to obtain a copy early, it will not run on the servers. Players will also obviously need the original StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty to play the expansion.

The following are the local times of server availability for associated regions:

Southeast Asia

Indochina Time (Bangkok): 8:01 p.m. March 11

Philippine Time (Manila): 9:01 p.m. March 11

Singapore Time: 9:01 p.m. March 11

Australian Western Time (Perth): 9:01 p.m. March 11

Australian Eastern Time (Sydney): 12:01 a.m. March 12

New Zealand Standard Time: 2:01 a.m. March 12

Korea and Taiwan

China Standard Time (Taiwan): 1:01 a.m. March 12

Korea Standard Time (Seoul): 2:01 a.m. March 12

EU

Moscow Standard Time: 3:01 a.m. March 12

Eastern European Time (Athens): 2:01 a.m. March 12

South African Standard Time: 1:01 a.m. March 12

Central European Time (Paris): 12:01 a.m. March 12

Greenwich Mean Time (London): 11:01 p.m. March 11

Americas

Brazil Standard Time (Sao Paulo): 4:01 a.m. March 12

Eastern Daylight Saving Time: 3:01 a.m. March 12

Central Daylight Saving Time: 2:01 a.m. March 12

Mountain Daylight Saving Time: 1:01 a.m. March 12

Pacific Daylight Saving Time: 12:01 a.m. March 12

Hawaii Standard Time: 9:01 p.m. March 11

Of course, these timings are a subject to change, so you might want to keep an eye on those SC2 Twitter feeds in case of any changes.