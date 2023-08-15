Star Wars Outlaws Narrative Director Discusses Endings

Star Wars: Outlaws is the latest game to come from the Galaxy Far Far Away, being developed by Massive Entertainment. Narrative director Navid Khavari recently sat down with Game Informer and, among other things, discussed possible endings that the game can have along with how they fit into the wider Star Wars canon.

According to Khavari, a key concern of the Outlaws team was making protagonist Kay Vess be able to fit into the wider galaxy of Star Wars. Taking place during the time between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Kay isn’t a Jedi or hero of the Rebellion; she’s a small time criminal and smuggler in the Outer Rim, just trying to survive.

While Kay will be forced to interact with multiple criminal syndicates to survive, we don’t know the full extent of her story yet. However, Khavari has said so far that the ending to the game needs to hit several key moments that it has to hit in order to fit into the Star Wars galaxy. He did also revealed that the game’s endings all depend on Kay’s interactions with various syndicates.

The story as a whole, however, is one of exploration; Kay is a fresh face to the galaxy, so her exploration and wonder of it is a big part of the story, along with her rookie scoundrel persona. Considering the state of upheaval the galaxy is in due to the war between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire, throwing a naive newcomer into the mix, according to Khavari, felt fresh and new.

While the criminal syndicates will be huge parts of Kay’s story, they will also be secondary to the main story beats that Khavari says will act as “lighthouses” to the narrative. Even so, the players’ decisions in regards to the various syndicates will be important; for instance, players can build a rapport with the Pyke Syndicate, then at a moment in the story, betray them.

Hopefully more information about the Star Wars Outlaws story and its endings will come soon, but until then, we’ll just have to wait and see what else Ubisoft decides to deliver. The game is slated for release sometime next year on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.