Fallen Order Sequel’s Reportedly Called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel will reportedly be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and not Fallen Order 2 as fans had dubbed it.

In his latest Grubbsnax episode (via VGC) earlier today, host and VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb confirmed as much after previously claiming that the sequel will lose its Fallen Order subtitle.

Grubb had also recently claimed that publisher Electronic Arts has pushed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor out of its late 2022 window into early 2023. Following its latest financial report a couple of days back where Electronic Arts confirmed a “Partner Title” for release in early 2023, Grubb has updated his schedule to note that the sequel will most likely release in either February or March 2023.

Furthermore, developer Respawn Entertainment is said to have dropped support for previous-generation consoles. Unlike the first game which was cross-generation, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is expected to be announced for only PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was officially announced in January after being one of the worst-kept secrets in the games industry last year. Electronic Arts also announced then that Respawn Entertainment is working on two more Star Wars games.

There is firstly a stylish first-person shooter in development that is being helmed by Medal of Honor co-creator Peter Hirschmann, who was also involved in the creation of the original Star Wars: Battlefront games.

Secondly, there is a strategy game set in the Star Wars universe which could be similar to the XCOM games since the project is being collaborated with developer Bit Reactor which consists of former XCOM and Civilization veterans.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is expected to be officially announced at the Star Wars Celebration event that takes place in Anaheim, California from May 26 to 29, 2022.