In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Zeik is a mini-boss who is a veteran soldier and a right-hand man of Rayvis. You will fight this boss on Planet Koboh. Taking out Zeik in Jedi Survivor is not a tough job, but you need to know some things to not take much damage while fighting.

Jedi Survivor Zeik boss location

The boss fight with Zeik happens when you enter the Cantina inside Rambler’s Reach Outpost on the Planet Koboh, and you find Turgle being dragged to the ground and tortured by Zeik. This fight happens as part of the main story so it can’t be missed.

When you ask Zeik not to hurt Turgle, Rayvis will appear on the scene and tell Cal that Turgle sold him a precious relic key which turned out to be fake, so he will be punished with death for deceiving him. When Zeik tries to kill Turgle, Cal defends Turgle by attacking Zeik hence starting the fight.

How to defeat Zeik in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Zeik mini-boss is not difficult to defeat, but there is some stuff that you should care about while fighting him. Zeik will fight you with a power spear, and its single poke can cause a significant amount of damage to CAL. Also, remember that Zeik will keep attacking frequently once he lands a single hit with its spear.

Try to parry him when he is in the middle of striking a spear at you. You should also frequently attack him as it will break Zeik’s defenses whenever he tries to attack you in the middle of an engaging fight. This will quickly deplete Zeik’s HP in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and easily defeat him.

Once you defeat him, Rayvis will admire your fighting skills. Don’t worry about fighting Rayvis because he will leave you when you take your saber down. But you will fight him later in the game. This is how you can easily defeat mini-boss Zeik in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.