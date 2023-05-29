How To Unlock Party Lightsaber In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Party Lightsaber is a color customization option that you can choose for your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is one of 11 colors that you can pick for your Blade.

The party color blade is a unique color and it is different from all of the other colors. Because the blade changes color whenever you swing it, as you would expect from lights at a party. So you can now have more fun when you’re cutting down stormtroopers and enjoy it like a party.

We will now discuss how you can unlock the Party Lightsabre and what it does in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to unlock the Party Lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor

To unlock the Party Lightsabre, you will first have to complete the game till the end. After the main story is completed and you have gone through the credits, you will be shown that the New Journey+ is unlocked.

Go to the main menu screen and from here, select the New Journey +. This is the New Game+ for Star Wars Survivor. You will be shown that you have unlocked the Party and the Red Lightsabers.

How to equip the Party Lightsaber

When you have started the New Journey+, look for the nearest workbench where you can customize your lightsaber. You can find one easily, in the Mantis spaceship, after you have completed the introductory mission on Coruscant.

Once you access it, you can go to the Lightsaber tab and scroll to Blades. Here you will find the Party Lightsaber and the Red Lightsaber blade color which you can choose. You can always switch back to the regular lightsaber colors whenever you want via the nearest workbench.

The Party lightsaber only provides a different color style to your weapon and has no effect on damage.