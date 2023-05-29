Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Best Skills To Unlock First

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, skills are divided into different categories, and you have many options. As you are in the early stage of the game, you need to think wisely to spend your skills points. Skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gives you maximum advantage over enemies.

You will see many new skills in this new game. So it might confuse many of you about the best skills to choose from in the early part. But you don’t have to worry; we are here to help you. This guide tells you about the skills that you should invest your skills point at to get maximum advantage.

Best Skills to unlock first in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Unlike Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this game has nine different skill trees, each with multiple skills. According to their abilities, these skills are split into three categories: Survival, Lightsaber, and Force. You must possess the best skills that can enable you to pass the early phase of the game.

To philosophy behind the best skills in the early hours of Jedi Survivor is simple. You need to get your hands on skills that provide the best benefits while costing the least amount of skill points. This way, your early hours in the game will be easier without the need to grind too much XP.

As there are many skills in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we have provided a list of the best skills for Cal in Jedi Survivor to make it easy for you to choose.

Gathering Tempest: For the cost of one skill point, you can get the ability to deal with fast strikes toward a single enemy with a double-bladed stance.

Split Reflection: For the cost of two skill points, you can not only dodge the incoming bolt but also deflect it to an additional target.

Focused Parry: You can perform a spinning strike on multiple enemies in one skill point.

Lunging Strike: You can perform a lunging strike at an opponent for the cost of one skill point in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Sprint Strike: For the cost of one skill point, you can attack while sprinting at an enemy.

Lightsaber Mystery: For the cost of three skill points, you can overall increase your lightsaber attacks. It costs more, but it is worth it.

Grasping Pull: For the cost of one skill point, you can pull the enemy towards and hold them to perform the final blow.

Superior Blocking : For the cost of one skill point, you can block most of the incoming attacks from enemies and lose less stamina.

Enhanced Survivor Skills: For the cost of one skill point in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it can increase your character's life significantly.

For the cost of one skill point in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it can increase your character’s life significantly. Empowered Slow: For the cost of one skill point, you can slow down your enemies and don’t allow them to escape your final blow.