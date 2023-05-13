Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness Locked Chests Locations Guide

Once you have acquired the Lock Picking specialty, you will be able to open several Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness Locked Chests hidden across the game world.

In order to acquire the Lock Picking specialty, you will need to complete Survive This!, a quest obtained from the Central Resulian bulletin board after you visit Eastern Trei’kur for the first time in the main story.

Once opened, you will be able to find a plethora of valuable items inside these Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness Locked Chests. Moreover, these Locked Chests contain some skill books which you cannot obtain until late in the game, allowing you to become stronger during the early game.

Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness Locked Chests

Moreover, it is important to note that Locked Chests in Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness are not miss-able and you can always come back in order to get them. Our Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness Locked Chest Guide details the locations of all Locked Chests in the game and the contents inside.

Faykreed

Locked Chest #1

Location : Sthal – Camuze Training Hall

This locked chest contains Swordsman’s Manual III – Mirror Blade and can be found in the southwest edge of the area.

Locked Chest #2

Location : Passage on the Cliffs

This locked chest contains Cerulean Orb Signets, Vol. 2 – Stone Rain, Deep Freeze and can be found by heading inside an alcove on the south side after reaching the western edge of the area.

Locked Chest #3

Location : Coast of Minoz

This locked chest contains CQC Program Gamma – Red Rain, Crescent Locus and can be found by heading towards the northeast edge of the beach, near Myiddok entrance.

Locked Chest #4

Location : Dakaav Footpath

This locked chest contains Moonlight Signets, Vol. 1 – Radiant Lancer, Shadow Needles and can be found inside a treasure room on the northeast edge of the Eitalon encampment.

Locked Chest #5

Location : The Resulian Plains

This locked chest contains Solar Signets, Vol. 2 – Volcanic Burst, Lightning Blast and can be found near the Cathedral of Oblivion warp point.

Locked Chest #6

Location : Royal Institute of Signetary Studies

This locked chest contains Cerulean Orb Signets, Vol. 2 – Stone Rain, Deep Freeze and can be found inside Ceisus’s office.

Locked Chest #7

Location : North of the Eastern Eihieds

This locked chest contains Pneuma Signets, Vol. 1 – Raise Dead and can be found near the south of entrance of the Ancient Institute.

Locked Chest #8

Location : Central Resulia – Castle Bariff

This locked chest contains Diligence Potion and can be found on the first floor, inside the southeast room.

Locked Chest #9

Location : Central Resulia – Castle Bariff

This locked chest contains Love Potion No. 256 and can be found inside the northeast room of the second floor.

Locked Chest #10

Location : Northern Territory of Sohma

This locked chest contains Purification Signets, Vol. 2 – Cure Condition and can be found on the west of the cenral area.

Locked Chest #11

Location : Western Dakaav Tunnel

This locked chest contains Signeturgical Book of Quietude – Silence, Sacred Pain and can be found inside the southwest edge of the map.

Locked Chest #12

Location : Eastern Trei’kur

This locked chest contains Resurrection Elixir and can be found on the northeast edge of the map.

Locked Chest #13

Location : Trei’kuran Dunes

This locked chest contains CQB Program Epsilon – Hunter’s Moon, Shockwave and can be found near the Cathedral of Oblivion warp point.

Locked Chest #14

Location : Trei’kur Slaughtery

This locked chest contains Alastor – Victor weapon and can be found inside a room located on the upper floor on the northeast tower.

Locked Chest #15

Location : Trei’kur Slaughtery

This locked chest contains Heroism Potion and can be found inside a cell in the northwest tower. This one is located near a normal chest.

Maze of Tribulations

Locked Chest #16

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Corridor of Repose I

This locked chest contains Swordsman’s Manual VI – Abyssal Gate, Diabolic Edge and can be found on the northeast edge of the second floor.

Locked Chest #17

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Corridor of Repose I

This locked chest contains Swordsman’s Manual VIII – Air Raid, Dragon Roar and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #18

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Corridor of Repose II

This locked chest contains CQC Program Zeta – Crescent Wings, Acrobat Locus and can be found inside the easternmost room on the second floor.

Locked Chest #19

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Corridor of Repose II

This locked chest contains Solar Signets, Vol. 3 – Sunflare, Tornado and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #20

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Corridor of Repose III

This locked chest contains Cerulean Orb Signets, Vol. 3 – Terra Hammer, Arctic Impact and can be found inside a room located on the north on the second floor.

Locked Chest #21

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Corridor of Repose III

This locked chest contains CQC Program Theta – Avian Rage, Fists of Fury and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #22

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Corridor of Repose IV

This locked chest contains Swordsman’s Manual VII – Cyclone Blade, Bloodstorm Revolution and can be found on the northeast edge of the second floor.

Locked Chest #23

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Corridor of Repose IV

This locked chest contains Solar Signets, Vol. 4 – Explosion, Thunder Flare and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #24

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Headstone of Repose

This locked chest contains Reflecting Plate and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #25

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination I

This locked chest contains CQC Program Eta – Heavenly Flight, Infinity Kick and can be found on the northeast edge of the first floor.

Locked Chest #26

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination I

This locked chest contains Signet Card: Enhance Plus and can be found on the northwest edge of the second floor.

Locked Chest #27

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination I

This locked chest contains Mystic Chain and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #28

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination II

This locked chest contains Signet Card: Enlighten Plus and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the first floor.

Locked Chest #29

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination II

This locked chest contains Signet Card: Cure Condition Plus and can be found on the northeast edge of the second floor.

Locked Chest #30

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination II

This locked chest contains Laser Suit and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #31

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination III

This locked chest contains Signet Card: Resurrection and can be found on the northeast edge of the first floor.

Locked Chest #32

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination III

This locked chest contains Signet Card: Faerie Star Plus and can be found inside the room located on the south side of the second floor.

Locked Chest #33

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination III

This locked chest contains Moonlight Signets, Vol. 3 – Divine Wave, Dark Devourer and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #34

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination IV

This locked chest contains Signet Card: Ex Healing Plus and can be found inside the easternmost room of the second floor.

Locked Chest #35

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination IV

This locked chest contains Philosopher’s Stone and can be found on the northwest edge of the second floor.

Locked Chest #36

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Peregrination IV

This locked chest contains Aurora Blade – Fidel weapon and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #37

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Indra’s Abyss

This locked chest contains Apocalypse – Miki weapon, Potent Defense/Mentality/Health Seeds and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #38

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude I

This locked chest contains Meteorite x3 and can be found inside the northeast room of the first floor.

Locked Chest #39

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude I

This locked chest contains Orichalcum x3 and can be found inside the southeast room of the fourth floor.

Locked Chest #40

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude I

This locked chest contains Murasame – Victor weapon and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #41

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude II

This locked chest contains Attack Seeds and can be found inside the northeast room of the first floor.

Locked Chest #42

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude II

This locked chest contains Intelligence Seeds and can be found inside the westernmost room of the fourth floor.

Locked Chest #43

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude II

This locked chest contains Dragon’s Den – Fiore weapon and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #44

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude III

This locked chest contains Defense Seeds and can be found inside the easntermost room of the first floor.

Locked Chest #45

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude III

This locked chest contains Mentality Seeds and can be found inside the northwest room of the fourth floor.

Locked Chest #46

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude III

This locked chest contains Umbral Blast – Emmerson weapon and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #47

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude IV

This locked chest contains Health Seeds and can be found on the north side room on the first floor.

Locked Chest #48

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude IV

This locked chest contains Magic Seeds and can be found inside the southeast corner of the room of the first floor.

Locked Chest #49

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Interlude IV

This locked chest contains Kaiser Knuckles – Anne weapon and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

Locked Chest #50

Location : Maze of Tribulations: Terpsichorean Denouement

This locked chest contains Moonstone, Potent Attack/Intelligence/Magic Seeds and can be found inside the room located on the north side of the boss area.

