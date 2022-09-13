How To Play Splatoon 3 Tricolor Turf War

Tricolor turf war is a newly introduced turf war mode in Splatoon 3 that is exclusively available after the first half of the Splatfest event. The new mode is the same as other Splatfest battles, but with the addition of three teams competing against each other.

We have prepared this guide to help explain how the Tricolor Turf War works in Splatoon 3 and give you tips to ensure your victory.

What is Tricolor Turf War?

As previously mentioned, the tricolor turf war mode will be available after completing the first half of the Splatfest event.

After that, you can simply head towards the lobby either from the menu or by traveling to the lobby located in Splatsville. From there, you will choose whether you are interested in playing Regular Battles or Private Battles.

In Regular Battles, you will match up with other players around the globe and in Private Battles, you can simply invite your friends to play with you or against you.

After the battle has started you will have to paint the arena with your own paint as much as you can. There are some tips and tricks that we can provide to give you an edge in a battle.

Tips to win Tricolor Turf War in Splatoon 3

Utilizing the maximum amount of paint

In a battle, your primary focus will be on covering the floor with as much paint as you can. That will grant you points. Painting Walls will not give you any points so do not bother painting them.

Middle ground

Rather than roaming in a corner of an arena, you will focus on bunking down in the middle, painting in all directions, and also scouting the area for your rivals.

Splatting your rivals will also grant you additional points and if you’re lucky even allow you to invade their territory.

Sticking together

You will need to have synergy between your teammates to defend them from getting splatted and assist them in painting the floor throughout the arena.

That coordination will win you battle with ease by assigning team members for scouting and some for painting the arena.

High ground

High Ground is essential for both painting and getting jumped on. The high ground will give you a better position for painting down the floor and also allows you to have a better line of sight if you expect to be attacked by your rivals.

Flanking

If anyone of your team member is isolated or somewhere else while you are being attacked, you can get them to flank your opponents which will get them in surprise also giving you an advantage in the confusion.

Choosing a strategic location after respawning

When anyone on your team gets spatted, you can simply fly to your desired location. But rather than flying straight toward your teammates, you will choose a new location to outmaneuver your opponents in a battle taking them by surprise.

Don’t stay too close to the enemy base

Just like your team, the opponents will also have some countermeasure setup against your team.

While roaming around the arena, avoid getting too close to the enemy base. Since they will hunt you down if they spot you isolated.

Weapon abilities

Finally, in Turf War, you will have some different weapons with their own abilities that you can use.

You will choose your loadout depending on your role and your playstyle to maximize your output when playing as a team.