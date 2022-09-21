One of the hardest tasks in Splatoon 3 appears to be collecting all the titles. The collection includes 1,139 titles, 558 adjectives, and 574 subjects. In Splatoon 3 several methods can be used to collect titles and this guide will explain a few of them. So without any delay, let’s get to it.

How to Get Titles in Splatoon 3

In Splatoon 3, you can unlock dozens of titles. Some titles will be automatically rewarded as a result of playing the game. The number of titles offered by certain methods varies from method to meathod. Shell-Out Machines are among the most popular methods for gaining titles. There is a machine in the Battle Lobby, right next to the locker room. For only 5,000 Cash, you can use it once a day on a gacha game.

Every extra play cost 30,000 cash for those with heavy wallets. Shell-Out Machines have an extremely low chance of obtaining some titles compared to others. Drops vary from common to rare. All it takes is a little bit of luck.

Titles can also be awarded at catalog levels in Splatoon 3. Catalog Level 2,18,33,38,47,54,57,67,73,85,93 and 96 can give you titles. Getting at least one turf battle victory per day is the key to quickly leveling up the catalog.

Upon completion of a battle, points will be added to your Catalog level. Winners earn more points, but losers still receive rewards. If you quit or disconnect during a match, no points will be awarded.