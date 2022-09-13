Splatoon 3 is an exciting addition to the Splatoon series as it introduces new content to the game in the form of maps, abilities, gears, and weapons. Squid surge is a fun new wall skill that enables the player to jump to great heights in Splatoon 3.

The benefits of Squid Surge include launching high into the air to surprise the opponent, climbing walls more efficiently, and reaching the vantage points on the map. The following guide highlights how to Squid Surge in Splatoon 3.

How to squid surge in Splatoon 3

Squid Surge can be used to quickly move around the map in Splatoon 3. The following are the steps required to perform this ability:

First, the player should ink the vertical wall that will be used in surging. It takes a little time for the ink to be refilled again.

Next, hold ZL to enter the swim form that enables the player to walk faster. Remember you can only swim to your ink or your team’s ink. Swimming to enemy ink will slow down the player’s movement making them more vulnerable to being attacked by enemies. Proceed to the inked wall in this form.

After climbing to the top of the wall, hold down the B button until the character flashes in ink.

Let go of the B button and you will reach high in the skies

This entire process takes only a few seconds, however, be very careful of the enemies while performing this action. You should now be able to perform a Squid Surge to surge high in the skies.