Emotes are a great way to express yourself in games and show people what exactly you mean without the use of verbal communication. This form of communication is also prevalent in Splatoon 3 where you can use emotes to get your message across and communicate with others.

This guide will go over all the emotes available in Splatoon 3 and how to unlock them to fully enjoy the social aspects of the game.

How to unlock and use emotes in Splatoon 3

To use an emote you simply equip it and press the key used for emotes on your controller. Unlocking emotes however is a different story.

There are many unlockable emotes in Splatoon 3 and to get your hands on them you will be first required to do some legwork. Don’t worry as we have mentioned each step you need to take to unlock emotes in Splatoon 3.

Starting off, to unlock emotes you first need to reach Level 4 in Splatoon 3 – This might take a little bit of grinding to do and the best way to grind XP would be to continuously play online matchmaking.

After successfully reaching Level 4 you must head over to Splatsville and press X. On the Map, fast travel to the General Store called Hotlantis.

There will be an NPC introduced at this location called Harmony who will give the player their first catalog.

The catalog acts as a free battle pass of sorts that gives players awards and such and one of those awards is different emotes. The catalog is the most efficient way to unlock new emotes fast and to do this you must work your way up by using catalog points.

The way to earn these catalog points is by playing online matchmaking. Both types of matchmaking will grant you these points.

It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, you will still earn three catalog points per match played.

You can then spend these catalog points on emotes available in the catalog. New catalogs are available every month so you will continuously get a fresh new batch of emotes.